Pentwater Service Club now accepting 2021 Citizen of the Year nominations
The Pentwater Service Club is now accepting applications for 2021 Citizen of the Year. The recipient will be recognized at a community dinner and program in their honor.
Each year the club recognizes a Pentwater-area citizen who has performed outstanding service for the betterment of the are through civic, charitable or educational efforts, or through other community activities. Nominations can be submitted by anyone, regardless of where they live. Nominations must be in writing, and submitted no later than May 15.
Nomination forms are available online at www.pentwaterserviceclub.org. Persons previously nominated are kept on file, so it is not necessary to nominate them again.
Oceana County Right to Life to host movie night
Oceana County Right to Life is sponsoring a free movie night at 7 p.m. on April 29 at Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Road, Hart. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The movie is “October Baby.” A discussion period, with refreshments, will follow after the movie. The event is open to the public. Free-will donation will be accepted.
Ludington Senior Center distributes food boxes on Thursdays
Due to the arrival of warmer weather, the Ludington Senior Center’s weekly distribution of food boxes will now take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, rather than at noon. Boxes containing meat, dairy and a vegetable medley every Thursday in April. They’ll be available to people age 60 and older, and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Face mask and social distancing guidelines must be followed. There are no income requirements. For more information, call the center at (231) 845-6841.