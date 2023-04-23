Music & Movement show at Sandcastles
Eric Engblade will perform a Music & Movement concert from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
The cost to attend is $9 for non-members; members can come right in. Kids 1 and younger can attend for free.
Business After Hours Thursday at Crown and Cork
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County will host Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crown and Cork, 502 W. Loomis St., Ludington.
Come network with the Chamber and local business professionals. The event is held monthly from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes food, drinks and door prizes.
Mitten Tree’s 63rd year underway
Church Women United’s Mitten Tree project began in 1961 and is still going strong in 2023.
Those who would like to participate by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens or hats for the underprivileged children of Mason County can submit their donations at the Salvation Army anytime throughout the year.
They’re distributed just before Christmas.
Contributors simply need to put hats and mittens in a bag with their name, address and phone number/email and the quantity of items donated and bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington marked for the “Mitten Tree.”
The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
For 2023, there is an ample amount of scarves already donated.
The program is flexible. Participants can choose their own pattern, size and colors. To volunteer, request free yarn, or to ask a question, contact Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 to get free yarn.
The goal of the Mitten Tree is for all needy children of Mason County to have hats and mittens in time for Christmas.
All donations of mittens and hats are greatly appreciated.
American Legion seeking volunteers for poppy sale
The American Legion Post 76 family is seeking volunteers to help with the legion’s annual poppy sale to benefit local veterans. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19-20 at Walmart and Family Fare. Volunteers do not need to be members of the American Legion to participate. For more information, contact Linda Wolven at (231) 843-2718.