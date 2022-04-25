Ludington Senior Center to host ‘Funcheon’ featuring SPLKA
On Wednesday, April 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center’s Funcheon will host the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association. The fun begins with a picnic lunch including fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans and birthday cake to celebrate April birthdays. The cost is $5, but April birthday celebrants pay $3.The program will feature the local lighthouses and the lighthouse keepers. Please call the senior center for reservations at (231) 845-6841.
Lincoln Day Dinner Thursday at Lincoln Hills
The annual Lincoln Day Dinner will be held Thursday, April 28 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive in Ludington.
There will be a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Senator and former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson will be the speaker.
Mason County Republicans can RSVP by calling (231) 845-6300 or (231) 843-1462.
Racial Equity Book Club to discuss ‘Blackout’ Wednesday
The Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is currently reading “Blackout” by Candace Owens and will meet to discuss the book at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. and via Zoom.
The Racial Equity Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Members choose which session and format is most convenient for them.
The book club is led by library staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. There are three movies on the theme included as well. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections. All members will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the book or film of the month.
Visit www.mcdl.pub/rebc for more information. Mason County District Library programs are free and open to the public.
Applications open to run concessions for Gus Macker in June
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting concessionaire applications from nonprofit organizations for the 2022 Gus Macker Charity Basketball Tournament.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Concessionaire guidelines and applications can either be downloaded via the Chamber of Commerce website or picked up at the Chamber office, located at 119 S. Rath Ave.
The annual charity tournament is scheduled for June 18-19. The event will be held at Stearns Park with approximately 50 basketball courts set up to accommodate approximately 2,800 players, their families and friends.
For additional information on how to become a concessionaire, contact the Chamber at (231) 845-0324.
Ludington Senior Center starting walking club in May
The Ludington Senior Center will be sponsoring a walking club beginning in May. Join other walkers, mornings at 9 a.m. Participants will begin at various places in Ludington and the surrounding area three days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Walkers will get exercise and see and learn about various sites while stepping out. Whether you are a slow walker or a fast one, the pace will be set accordingly. To get more information or to join the club, call the senior center at (231) 845-6841.