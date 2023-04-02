Humankind presents exhibit at Manierre Dawson gallery
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Humankind Series is hosting an exhibition of artist Megan Young’s works titled, “With What We Could Carry.” The exhibition will be presented at the college’s Manierre Dawson gallery, and is free and open to the public.
The exhibition opens on Thursday, April 6, and runs through Friday, April 28. The opening reception will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery.
For more information on Young’s works visit www.MegLouise.info.
This exhibition is presented as a part of WSCC’s Humankind series. This year’s theme of the series is “The Future of Work.” More information on the series can be found at www.westshore.edu/humankind.
Easter on the Green April 8 in Pentwater
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host Colleen Plummer’s Easter on the Green on Saturday, April 8 at the Village Green, 231 S. Hancock St., in downtown Pentwater.
The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their kids and families to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt.
Easter on the Green is sponsored by the Antler Bar and Ludington Beverage Company.
Lakeshore Living Show tickets now on sale
MUSKEGON — The Lakeshore Living Show debuts at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon on April 14 and 15. The show will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The Lakeshore Living Show will feature more than 50 local exhibitors who are experts in home improvement, landscaping and outdoor recreation.
Ticket prices include coupons with discounts to local restaurants good for the weekend. Tickets are available online now at www.lakeshorelivingmkg.org for $10. Tickets will also be available at the door. Entry is free for kids 12 and younger.
For more information, visit www.lakeshorelivingmkg.org.
Emergency home repair loans available
The Mason County Board of Commissioners and FiveCAP announce the availability of home repair loans for Mason County homeowners.
The Mason County Emergency Repair Program is a deferred payment loan to eligible homeowners to make needed repairs to their homes. The program goal is to improve houses of low to medium income through a 0% interest deferred loan.
For more information or to make application, contact FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785. The FiveCAP office is at 302 N. Main St. in Scottville.