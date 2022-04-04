Ludington Senior Center to host Mason County history talk April 13
The Ludington Senior Center and the Mason County Historical Society will host a “Let’s Talk Mason County History” breakfast on Wednesday, April 13 at the center, 308 S. Rowe St. Breakfast at the senior center will start at 8:30 a.m., and the talk will center on the Gibbs’ restaurant. The presentation is open to the community.
Please call the Ludington Senior Center at (231) 845-6841 for reservations. The senior center’s newsletter calendar posted the wrong date of April 6.
PFLAG Manistee to resume in-person meetings April 10
PFLAG — a group that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their friends and families in the Ludington and Manistee communities — will meet in-person for the first time in more than two years at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee.
The meeting will replace the usual third Sunday of the month meeting since the third Sunday of April is Easter.
There will be one more Zoom meeting before on May 15 before the group returns to in-person meetings completely.
All are welcome: members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions, and those who would like to help in the group’s commitment to support , educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in this part of Michigan.
In addition to reuniting after such a long delay, discussion will continue on how to support LGBTQ+ individuals in senior living communities. Sharing ideas for two new summer projects is also on the agenda.
Coffee will be served and snacks are welcome.
For more information, email pflagmanistee@gmail.com or call (313) 670-2613.
Charity Sew to meet April 19
Heart pillows will be the April project for Charity Sew, a group which meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. The heart-shaped pillows can be used by those who have recently had surgery and need to cushion the surgery side, or to clutch during coughing. Pillows made at the session will be donated to Spectrum Health Oncology Services. The session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can attend any portion of that period of just stop by to pick up pre-cut kits. Fabrics, supplies and patterns will be available. A sewing machine is suggested but if a participant is not able to bring one, loaner machines are available.
Call Norma at (231) 757-2315 to reserve a machine or for more information. Those wishing to have a lunch through the senior center must reserve it by calling the center before 9 a.m. Masking is optional.
AAUW to meet April 11, hear presentation on sailing school
The Ludington Area Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the Wilson Room of the Ludington Library. The public is invited and should enter through the west door.
The program will be a presentation about the Ludington Youth Sailing School by Gary Ferguson and Andy Klevorn on the program’s success going into its ninth year this summer.
Shifting Landscapes series to focus on economics starting today
The Mason County District Library and Abondia Center will begin to explore economics in the public lecture series Shifting Landscapes at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
In Monday’s session, Jeff Madrick, former New York Times economic journalist and author of “Invisible Americans: The Tragic Cost of Child Poverty,” will examine issues of childhood poverty including its conditions, causes and costs. He’ll discuss how he thinks the nation can eradicate it and why it should. According to Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the monthly child poverty rate increased from 12.1% in December 2021 to 17% in January 2022, the highest rate since the end of 2020. The increase means 3.7 million more children are living in poverty. The recent increase is due to the expiration of the monthly Child Tax Credit payments. And 11.8% of households with children did not get enough to eat in October 2021, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
On April 11, political scientist Amy Lerman will explore how “good enough for government” moved from being a statement of excellence to disparagement.
In the third and final session on April 18, political scientist Paul Pierson will trace the economic and political history of the U.S. over the last century.
He’ll show how a viable mixed economy — where both government and business each have their own roles while also working collaboratively — has long been the dominant force of America’s prosperity.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live around 6:45 p.m. on the day of each presentation.
For information check the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.
Preschool story times for Ludington, Scottville libraries
Toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to enjoy rhymes, songs, stories and crafts with Miss Sue and Miss Emily at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Ludington Library and at 10 a.m. Friday at the Scottville Library.
Mason County District Library preschool programs are specifically designed to stimulate brain development. Rhymes, songs, playing musical instruments, fingerplays, counting, observing nature, exercise, stories and crafts are activities that will open up new neural pathways in your brain as connections are made and strengthened.
All Mason County District Library programs are free.