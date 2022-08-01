Team Hope in Motion to screen documentary, hold fundraiser at Epworth
Team Hope In Motion is proud to present its documentary film, “Step by Step,” during the Fireside Chat Lakeside Series at Epworth Heights at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The film portrays Team Hope in Motion’s experience to provide free surgical treatment for the people of Guatemala. All funds raised during the event will go toward funding future medical mission opportunities.
Team Hope in Motion is a not-for-profit volunteer medical services organization that partners with Faith In Practice to provide the gift of mobility through live-changing joint replacement surgeries at no cost for those in need in Guatemala.
These patients suffer from debilitating bone and joint conditions, such as arthritis, and do not have access to medical care.
Mason County Democrats to meet Thursday
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 in the conference room at Safe Harbor Credit Union, located at 5511 U.S. 10 in Ludington. Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole will be the guest speaker.
To join remotely, call Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330 for the Zoom link.
Troy Graham to perform at library Tuesday
Everyone is invited to enjoy the music of Troy “Great Lakes” Graham at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Adults and children alike will delight in Troy’s folk music, singing and guitar playing.
Graham is a folk singer-songwriter, poet, children’s entertainer and workshop leader from Marquette, who has spent his adult life playing music professionally with various groups ranging in genre from old-time, bluegrass, folk, indie and gospel.
Graham is looking forward to his Ludington Library stop during his 2022 Summer Reading Program Tour of libraries throughout Michigan and Wisconsin, celebrating the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme.