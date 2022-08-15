Old Kirke Museum welcomes Margaret Piatt Thursday
On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Old Kirke Museum will present Margaret Piatt, who enjoys sharing stories and will reflect on life lessons as a museum educator in a career that began and is ending in her family’s historic home, Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek in central Ohio.
The free talk is part of the Old Kirke’s “ First Person Stories & Songs” speaker series.
Building on undergraduate degrees in theater and education and a Master of Arts in Teaching in museum education, Piatt held staff positions at Historic Hudson Valley in New York and Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts.
Her specializations in theatre based teaching techniques and interpretive planning led to work as a consultant culminating as the artistic director for Time Flies, a living history festival in Dayton, Ohio, commemorating the centennial of flight.
She is the author of chapters and articles related to museum education and theatre and she taught in the museum studies graduate level certificate program at Tufts and as an associate professor for theater at Urbana University in Ohio.
For the last twenty years, Piatt has also expanded the educational offerings at her family home, Mac-a-Cheek Castle, a Victorian mansion originally opened for public tours in 1912.
She is currently serving as a volunteer interim executive director for the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a nonprofit organization working with a board of directors toward a future of the site that would blend the disciplines of history, art, literature and nature studies.
The Old Kirke is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month, July through October, and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation of the historic structure.
For more information on the Old Kirke, located in the oldest Danish Lutheran church building in America at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee, contact oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Ludington Writers hosting two-day poetry retreat
The Ludington Writers group is hosting a two-day poetry workshop on from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 with Michigan poet and retired Ferris State University English professor Phillip Sterling.
The workshop will take place at 8502 W. Stony Lake Road in New Era.
Registration is $185 and there are only 15 tickets available. Register at www.ludingtonwriters.org/workshops.
DNR to host open house on proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground
Those who are interested in or curious about the proposed development of an equestrian campground in Lake County’s Pinora Township are encouraged to attend a public open house hosted Wednesday, Aug. 17, by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground, situated near the Tin Cup Springs off-road vehicle and motorcycle trails, is located along Eighth Street in Pinora Township, approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Frank Smith Street.
It will offer special facilities to accommodate campers who bring horses to enjoy the nearby riding trails that are open to equestrian use.
The development plan for the campground includes 25 rustic camping sites; two vault toilets; a hand pump for water; and a submerged well for generator hookup.
The estimated construction timeline would have work starting in late fall and being completed in early spring 2023.
The Aug. 17 open house will run 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pinora Township Hall, at the intersection of South Deer Lake Road and East 32nd Street in Reed City.
A brief overview presentation will start at 2:15 p.m., but people are invited to stop in at any time to view the proposed development plan, share feedback and ask questions of DNR staff.
After the meeting, the proposed plan will be available at www.michigan.gov/equestrian. People can send comments to Ron Monroe, DNR Parks and Recreation Division unit supervisor, at MonroeR@Michigan.gov through Friday, Aug. 26.
For more information about the proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground or the meeting, contact Ron Monroe at (231) 250-2407.
Backpack giveaway Aug. 20
The Shaw family is having a backpack give a way from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Mike and Debbie Shaw will be giving away backpacks at the Pathfinders Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin.
On Aug. 27, the Shaws will be giving away backpacks at the West Shore Bank parking lot in Scottville from noon to 3 p.m. All backpacks will contain school supplies and goodie bags.