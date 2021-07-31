Stratford on the Avenue benefit Childhood Cancer Campaign
The Stage Left Theatre Company will open its annual Stratford on the Avenue Theatre at 7 p.m. tonight, with performances continuing through Sunday.
The organization announced in a press release that half the proceeds from the event will go to the Childhood Cancer Campaign in memory of Will Flewelling.
The updated cast list is as follows:
Julius Caesar adaptation:
Sawyer Bryant — Tony
Sage Bryant — Soothsayer/Lucius/Cicero
Terra McIntosh — Brutes
Nathan Anderson — Caesar/Octavius
Nicki Danyluk — Cass
Deanna Dibble — Cinna the Conspirator/Cinna the Poet
Logan Monson — Steve/Crowd member/Portia
Griffin Ginn — Casca
Alan Holden — Random Guy
Comedy of Errors:
Egeon — Jeremy Engwall
Nathan Anderson — Duke/Luce
Nicki Danyluk — Antipholus
Terra McIntosh — Dromio
Deanna Dibble — Adriana
Sage Bryant — Luciana
Griffin Ginn — Balthazar/Merchant 2/Officer
Sawyer Bryant — Angelo/Merchant 1/Pinch
Logan Monson — Courtesan/Officer
Michelle Kiessel — Abbess
Claudia Dibble — Messenger
Alan Holden — Royal Guard/Pinchmen
Ainsley Dragun — Dromio double/Pinchmen
Ally Hopkins — Antipholus double
The Friday and Saturday performances opening at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee beginning at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $7 in advance at Eventbrite.com or $10 at the gate.
For more information, visit www.stageleftmi.org or call (231) 818-8368.
Ramsdell seeks Native American artists for upcoming exhibit
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is inviting Native American artists working in all visual arts mediums to submit works to be considered for an art exhibition by Native American artists. Registration is open until Aug. 31.
“First Americans” is dedicated to the country’s first Native American cabinet member, Deb Haaland, and will be on display during Hardy Hall, Nov. 8-Dec. 31, 2021. The opening reception is on Nov. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Artists should not feel an obligation to present work that references their heritage directly. The Ramsdell is looking to honor and celebrate the broad range of artistic expression by Native American artists. This includes painting, sculpture, photography, prints, ceramics, fashion design, poetry, storytelling, music, dance, video and installation, which might include several categories of expression.
Artists must presently reside in Michigan.
Artists are responsible for transporting accepted works to the Ramsdell by Friday, Oct. 1 and for picking up unsold works after Dec. 31. Pick-up days will be determined.
Art exhibited in the show will also be featured and available for sale on the RRCA website. Artists will retain 70 percent of art sales.
Required materials include the artist’s name and contact info, bio, titles, dimensions, media, and high-resolution images of at least one and no more than three pieces of art for consideration. There is a $20 entry fee per artist.
After gathering the materials outlined in this information packet, artists can apply online using https://forms.gle/82ECRLF9vNb75w3D8.
Blessing of the Animals is Sept. 19
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil.
Everyone and pets and livestock of all sizes are welcome. All pets must be on a short leash/lead or in a carrier etc. Owners are completely responsible for their pets.
There will be a silent auction and pet show after the service. The outdoor church service is free and will be held rain or shine.
For more information, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org or call owner Nancy Supran at (231) 462-3732.
Jaycees’ Back to School Bonanza is Aug. 11
There will be a Back to School Backpack Bonanza hosted by the Ludington Area Jaycees on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course. There will be free mini-golf for students in grades K-12 with a parent or guardian; car-seat checks and free car-seats from the Michigan State Police and Mercy Hospital; free backpacks; and free school supplies. The event is limited to the first 250 participants.
Riverton Township to hold clean-up day Aug. 7
Riverton Township Clean-up is Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Riverton Township Hall, at 2122 W. Hawley Road, Scottville. Please bring no freon, hazardous waste or loose waste. It should be contained in bags or boxes. For more information, call Janice VanNortwick at (231) 843-2797.