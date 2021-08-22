Ramsdell extends deadline for Native American art exhibit
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is extending the deadline for art submissions by Native American artists for an upcoming exhibit. Registration has been changed from its original deadline of Aug. 31 to Sept. 10.
The Ramsdell, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is located on the ancestral land of the Anishinaabe people in Manistee. It recognizes that the contributions, culture and identity of the Native American community are an important part of the area’s vitality and an often-overlooked part of history.
In this spirit, the Ramsdell is inviting Native American artists working in all visual arts mediums to submit works to be considered for an art exhibit titled “First Americans.” The exhibit is dedicated to the country’s first Native American cabinet member, Deb Haaland, and will be on display during National American Indian Heritage Month. It will feature works by contemporary Native American artists who currently reside in the state of Michigan.
“First Americans” will be on display in Hardy Hall Nov. 8 through Dec. 31. The opening reception is on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.
“First Americans” is co-chaired by Lisa Allen and Judy Jashinsky. The idea was brought to the Ramsdell by a local Native American artist and the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative.
Artists should not feel an obligation to present work that references their heritage directly. Submissions can be in painting, sculpture, photography, prints, ceramics, fashion design, poetry, storytelling, music, dance, video and installation, which might include several categories of expression.
Artists must reside in Michigan to have their work featured.
For more information or to apply, visit https://forms.gle/h6FK2m4uQJpmvf9g6.
Ludington/St. Simon class of 1956 to meet Sept. 10
The Ludington/St. Simon high school class will meet at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Waterfront Park to mark the 65th year since graduation. Bring a lawn chair, a sack lunch and a beverage. Call (231) 843-2771 with questions.
PoWeR! Book Bags workshop Sept. 1
A workshop to construct bags for the PoWeR! Book Bags program will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington.
The session will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can use pre-cut kits, bring their own fabrics or use other fabrics provided. Those willing to sew bags at home may pick up supplies and kits. Basic sewing supplies will be available but participants will need to bring a sewing machine. There is no charge for the workshop or need to attend the whole session.
Participants are welcome to bring their own lunch. For more information, call (231) 757-2315.