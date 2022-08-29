Roadwork underway near Ludington Elementary School
The Mason County Road Commission and Ludington Area Schools are making some improvements along Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive for the new Ludington Elementary School.
A new right turn lane is currently under construction as of Thursday, Aug. 25. On Bryant Road, the existing right turn lane at the west entrance to the elementary school is being extended westerly approximately 1,300 feet to Sherman Road. The south side of Bryant Road will be widened 12 feet and paved with hot-mix asphalt to provide additional storage for vehicles and buses that are parked along Bryant Road during school to drop off and pick up of students.
Shillinger Landscaping was the low bidder at $57,925 and was awarded the project at the road commission’s board meeting Thursday.
It is anticipated that the right-turn lane will be completed to the HMA leveling course by Friday Sept. 2. Most of the work will be completed with a shoulder closure.
Four new 25 mph speed-limit signs with flashing lights have been installed: two on Bryant Road and two on Jebavy Drive. The flashing lights will help warn and remind motorists to slow down to the required 25 mph on school days between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., and from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.
Ludington Elementary School is scheduled to resume classes on Tuesday Sept. 6. Motorists are asked to be patient and anticipate delays.
Register by Sept. 11 for Meet Michigan: Stakeholder Conversations
Join in at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the Meet Michigan: Stakeholder Conversations meeting in Hart.
Open dialogue with stakeholders is one of the tenets that helped build the Michigan State University College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Come and hear about key research initiatives and learn about how the MSU is engaging students and educating residents on important issues.
Short presentations will kick off the forum, followed by a robust question and answer period to address local issues.
The panel of speakers includes Kelly Millenbah, interim dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources; George Smith, director of ag/bio research; and Quentin Tyler, director of MSU Extension.
An optional tour of the West Central Research Station will begin at 3 p.m. The West Central Michigan Research and Extension Center was created by the nonprofit organization West Central Michigan Horticultural Research Inc., to support agriculture in Oceana, Mason and Newaygo counties. It is home to research on tree fruit and asparagus.
Register by Sept. 11.
For more information, please contact ANR Event Services at (517) 353-3175 or email events@anr.msu.edu.
LHS/St. Simon classes of ’56 to meet Sept. 20
The Ludington and St. Simon classes of 1956 will meet for breakfast and brunch at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 20 at House of Flavors. Call Jo Ann at (231) 843 2771 if you can come, and leave a message. The event will be casual, and attendees will order from the menu.
This replaces the usual September Lunch.