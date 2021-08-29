Old Kirke to host outdoor fundraiser concert Friday
At 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, the Old Kirke Museum will present a special end-of-summer outdoor treat when Karen Curlee and Mark Stewart entertain with songs, stories and a singalong.
The performance is a fundraiser for the museum, and it will be the final program of the season. There is no cost, but there’s a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds will go to the continued restoration and operation of the Old Kirke Museum, located at 304 Walnut St., Manistee.
For more information email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.
Tallman Lake Senior Center is open
Tallman Lake Senior Center would like its guests to know that it is up and running again. The center re-opened earlier this summer, and is offering activities such as crafts on the third Wednesday of the month, bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and more.
Lunch is offered every day at noon. Sign-up is required the day before.
The center, at 6765 E. Marshall Road in Fountain, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (231) 757-3306 for more information.
Veggie Van to visit Hart Sept. 9
The Veggie Van will be at Spectrum Health Family Medicine Hart, at 2481 N. 72nd Ave., from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
The Veggie Van program makes fruit and vegetables are available to people, especially to those who may otherwise have limited access to fresh produce. It’s a mobile market featuring regionally grown, top-quality fruit and vegetables. The program is a joint project of Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.
Hemlock woolly adelgid workshop Tuesday in Pentwater
There will be a workshop about identifying and preventing the spread of invasive species Hemlock woolly adelgid at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Park Place, 310 N. Rush St., Pentwater.
Drew Rayner of the Michigan Department of National Resources, and Dani McGarry, executive director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District, will lead a workshop addressing how to identify the invasive species; how to stop its spread; treatment methods available; strategies for treatment of trees. The adelgid is an invasive pest that kills most of the hemlocks it infests within a few years, often leaving entire groves dead. In lower Michigan, most hemlocks live within a few miles of one of the Great Lakes. They keep temperatures in these environments cool, allowing heat-sensitive species of fish, animals and plants to thrive where they would otherwise be absent.
Many state, local and federal agencies in Michigan are cooperating on public and private properties to identify infestations and halt the spread of the species. More than 170 million hemlocks in the state are at risk. The lakeshore communities in Oceana and Mason counties are fast becoming critical centers of hemlock woolly infestation and are currently the target of efforts to stop its spread.
Those planning to attend the workshop should RSVP to via email to dani.mcgarry@macd.org by Aug. 29 to reserve your seat. Space is limited.