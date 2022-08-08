Backpack giveaway Aug. 20
The Shaw family is having a backpack give a way from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Mike and Debbie Shaw will be giving away backpacks at the Pathfinders Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin.
On Aug. 27, the Shaws will be giving away backpacks at the West Shore Bank parking lot in Scottville from noon to 3 p.m. All backpacks will contain school supplies and goodie bags.
Alzheimer’s and grief support groups at senior center
Two groups meet at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., each month.
The Alzheimer’s support group is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association and meets the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. Their helpline number is 800-272-3900.
There is also an open-ended grief support group and education group, coordinated by Laura Ruhle and Dennis Bromley, which meets twice a month on the second
Monday at 1:30 p.m. and the last Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about either of these groups, call (231) 845-6841.
Garden club to host Fall Plant Sale Sept. 10
The Mason County Garden Club will host its Fall Plant Sale and white elephant exchange from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Leveaux Park on the corner of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street.