Traffic light replacement on starts today
Work starts today at the intersection of Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive for the installation of the new traffic light.
The contractor’s work is anticipated to take about one to two weeks. The majority of the work will be completed utilizing a shoulder closure, so traffic should not be adversely affected, but there will be a lane closure for approximately one day during the traffic light installation, so northbound and southbound traffic will be affected during that period.
The traffic light will be temporarily covered when it is installed by the contractor. Consumers Power will then need to energize the traffic light which may take another one to two weeks.
After that time, the traffic light will be activated in flashing mode allowing motorists to get used to the traffic light before it is finally activated.
Final Dig it Summer Series session is Tuesday
From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, the last session of the Dig It Youth Series for kids age 7-11 will take place at the You Dig It Community Garden behind Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road. This last session is hosted by AFFEW, MSU Extension, the Lakeshore Food Club and the Sable Dunes Audubon Society, and it will be all about birds. Representatives from Audubon society will talk about the many birds seen around the garden and participants will build birdhouses to attract more. Registration is required; call (231) 845-3361 to sign up. Visit www.affew.org/2021/06/14/dig-it-youth-summer-series for more information.
Apportionment commission to meet Thursday
The Mason County Apportionment Commission will met at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Mason County Meeting Room in the county courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave.
Tough Stuff group to meet
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the home of Pamela and Michael Blair, 5656 W. Jagger Road, Hamlin Twp.
The topic is education in the U.S. The group will explore various viewpoints on teaching critical race theory, universal pre-school, quality education for all K-12 students, government-funded higher education and free speech on college campuses.
The group will gather outdoors in a peaceful setting with ample space to spread out. Shelter is available in the event of rain. Please join us for a lively discussion. Coffee, lemonade and cookies will be served. Bring a lawn chair.
The group is open to all who are fully vaccinated.