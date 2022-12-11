Portion of Yonker Road closed
The Mason County Road Commission announced Friday that Yonker Road between Freeman and Sauble roads is currently closed to all traffic as the twin 12-foot by 8-foot culverts are being replaced.
The work is anticipated to be completed in about two weeks.
Consumers Energy conducting siren tests near Tippy, Hodenpyl dams Dec. 15
The emergency public warning sirens and speaker systems near Consumers Energy’s Tippy and Hodenpyl hydroelectric generating plants on the Manistee River will be tested around 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
Sirens are located near Tippy Dam, High Bridge U.S. Forest Service boat launch, Hodenpyl Dam, and Red Bridge U.S. Forest Service boat launch.
The test will include a voice message, a 30-second siren and a second voice message. The public does not need to take any action during the test. The siren systems are tested each August and December.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires hydroelectric facilities to be able to quickly notify residents and visitors of any developing emergency at the plants.
In an emergency, the sirens would be used only if the threat of a dam failure is imminent at one of the facilities. At that time, anyone on or near the river should evacuate at once to high ground. Additional information would be provided on local radio and television stations.
Consumers Energy reminds those who visit dams in the winter that ice on a reservoir near a hydroelectric facility is not reliable and should be avoided by snowmobilers, anglers and others.
Also, ice-covered water down river from a hydroelectric facility should never be considered a safe place to walk.
Senior center announces trip to Nashville
The Ludington Senior Center is looking for people who want to enjoy the sights and sounds of Nashville.
The six-day bus tour is March 20-25. The trip will feature guided tours of Nashville and Belle Meade historic site and winery, admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, behind-the-scenes tour of Grand Ole Opry, the Johnny Cash Museum, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, and much more.
All these sights, plus five nights lodging and eight meals are included in the $825 price. Those interested should come to the senior center at 308 S. Rowe St., with a $75 deposit to hold a place on the bus. Jan. 20 is the deadline needed to make this trip happen.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Brrrewfest pre-sale tickets now available
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is now selling tickets for the annual Pure Ludington Brrrewfest event, which benefits the Friends of the Ludington State Park group.
The winter craft beer, wine and cider festival is from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Legacy Plaza in downtown Ludington.
The event brings some winter fun to downtown Ludington, with more than 20 Michigan crafters on hand to help attendees try some favorites or experience something new.
Live musical entertainment, food, drinks, friends and fun will keep gusts from experiencing the winter doldrums.
Pre-sale tickets are $35 and tickets include six drink tokens. All tickets must be purchased online.
To buy tickets, visit www.ludingtonscottvillechamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com.