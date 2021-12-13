LACA seeks artists for January portrait exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is inviting visual artists of all ages to submit work for its January 2022 portrait show “Humanity” in the center’s main gallery at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed-media, photography, pastels and paintings of watercolor, oil, and watercolor are accepted. 2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string, saw tooth hangers or plastic sleeve encased work is allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
The entry fee is $5 for each work with a limit of four per artist. Submissions are accepted the week of Dec. 14-18; Tuesday, Jan 4; and Wednesday, Jan. 5 at LACA.
Submissions can be dropped off during the arts center’s normal business hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Public input sought on Mason County parks plan
Mason County is updating its Parks and Recreation Master Plan, and the county is asking park users to share their opinions to help shape the future of parks and recreation in Mason County.
The survey is available at www.masoncountyparksurvey.com and should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.
The 18-question survey can also be accessed through a link on www.masoncounty.net, and a QR code is available for those wishing to scan it for easy smartphone access to filling out the survey.
The Mason County Parks Commission operates the Mason County Campground and Picnic Area on West Chauvez Road and is considering possible uses of county-owned parcel of land on Inman Road as well as other opportunities.
Answers and input will be used as the Spicer Group and the parks commission revise and update a five-year recreation plan in 2022. The plan will be filed with the State of Michigan and include possible project areas for future consideration of state recreation grants during the ensuing five years.
LASD Giving Tree accepting donations
The Ludington Area Schools District’s Giving Tree program is accepting donations to help make Christmas better for students and families in need.
A link to make donations through the school district’s website, at www.lasd.net, is now live. Click the “Donate” button on the right side of the page and select an amount to give.
A donation of $150 will sponsor an entire family, but people can contribute any amount. Donations are also being accepted at the district’s central business office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Funds will go toward providing shopping trips to LASD families. Shopping trips take place throughout December. The Giving Tree program helps hundreds of people each year. Becky Erickson of Mason County Family Link said the need is greater than it’s ever been this year, partially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holiday crafts Monday at Ludington Senior Center
There will be a holiday craft workshop at 2 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Participants will make Christmas pillows and ornaments. They can listen to Christmas music, make a craft or two and enjoy a holiday treat to eat. The fee for this activity is $15. For more information, or to register, call (231) 845-6841.