American Legion Auxiliary to meet via Zoom tonight
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, via Zoom.Participate from your computer, tablet, or cellphone. You can even just call in. Christmas attire is encouraged for those who choose to have their cameras on. Those unfamiliar with Zoom can call Suzy Carter Koths at (517) 204-3687 for assistance.
Login information is available at www.alaunit76ludington.us.
Applications available for septic, water, plumbing assistance until Dec. 30
FiveCAP is reminding low-income households in the area that they still have a window of time to get their water, septic and plumbing systems in working order.
The application process for water access through Michigan’s Coronavirus Relief Funding (CRF) program, will close after Dec. 30.
Through the CRF program, FiveCAP is providing financial assistance for households at or below 200-percent of the federal poverty level to have septic and well repairs and replacement and plumbing assistance.
A variety of repairs, including interior and exterior plumbing work, are offered to homeowners and renters through the program so homes can have access to hot and cold water, and at least one functioning toilet, shower, kitchen faucet and laundry tub.
Renters applying for water access assistance will need prior written approval from their landlords.
In addition to water assistance, FiveCAP also will provide other COVID-19-related help through Dec. 30, such as utility and appliance assistance for eligible households. Assistance includes washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator and freezer repair or replacement.
For more information, or to make an appointment to pick up an application for assistance, contact Mason County FiveCAP in Scottville at (231)757-3785.
Amber Township Board cancels Dec. 21 meeting
Due to the current MDHHS order limiting gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19, the monthly Amber Township Board meeting for Dec. 21, 2020 has been canceled.