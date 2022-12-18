Library hosting open house for Ivan Anthony Wednesday
Ivan Anthony, the long-serving president of the Mason County District Library Board, is retiring, and the library’s board of trustees will hold an open house in his honor at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Scottville library location, 204 E. State St.
The library stated in a press release on Tuesday that Anthony has served the library since 1995 after being appointed in late 1994.
In the time he served, Anthony has been instrumental in renovations to both the Ludington and the Scottville locations of the Mason County District Library, and has been supportive of the library staff and their efforts to bring exceptional library service to Mason County, according to the release.
Wednesday’s open house will begin after the regular meeting of the board.
Cookies and coffee will be served.
Grace Episcopal Church opening doors for Christmas services
By making it easier for people to travel to and from a new location, Grace Episcopal Church hopes to welcome more visitors to Christmas services.
A recent move into a larger space shared with Emanuel Lutheran at 501 E. Danaher St. means the congregation is looking forward to holding these special services with a larger group.
Local taxis will be providing rides with Grace Episcopal covering the cost. This service is offered to anyone in the community who would like to attend, not just members of the congregation. Free transportation will be provided for both “Lessons and Carols” on Dec. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m., and for Christmas Eve midnight service on Dec. 24 from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Pickups will be done 15 to 45 minutes before and return trips will start immediately after each service.
The “Lessons and Carols” service alternates readings with well-known traditional Christmas music sung by the choir and congregation. The Christmas Eve midnight service is a full liturgy end eucharist highlighted by the Nativity story.
For more information or to reserve your ride, call (231) 843-3686, visit the church’s Facebook page, or email GraceEpiscopalLudington@gmail.com.
Senior center announces trip to Nashville
The Ludington Senior Center is looking for people who want to enjoy the sights and sounds of Nashville.
The six-day bus tour is March 20-25. The trip will feature guided tours of Nashville and Belle Meade historic site and winery, admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, behind-the-scenes tour of Grand Ole Opry, the Johnny Cash Museum, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, and much more.
All these sights, plus five nights lodging and eight meals are included in the $825 price. Those interested should come to the senior center at 308 S. Rowe St., with a $75 deposit to hold a place on the bus. Jan. 20 is the deadline needed to make this trip happen.
Open house for Steve Miller tonight
An open house in honor of Mayor Steve Miller will be held following tonight’s 6 p.m. Ludington City Council meeting at 400 S. Harrison St.
The public is invited to join in and extend thanks and gratitude for Miller’s service as he prepares to depart office.
Brrrewfest pre-sale tickets now available
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is now selling tickets for the annual Pure Ludington Brrrewfest event, which benefits the Friends of the Ludington State Park group.
The winter craft beer, wine and cider festival is from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Legacy Plaza in downtown Ludington.
The event brings some winter fun to downtown Ludington, with more than 20 Michigan crafters on hand to help attendees try some favorites or experience something new.
Live musical entertainment, food, drinks, friends and fun will keep gusts from experiencing the winter doldrums.
Pre-sale tickets are $35 and tickets include six drink tokens. All tickets must be purchased online.
To buy tickets, visit www.ludingtonscottvillechamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com.