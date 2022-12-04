Nagle to give author talk at library Wednesday
Learn about a fascinating figure whose actions influenced the history and culture of the Great Lakes and beyond with author Mike Nagle at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Nagle will showcase his latest work, “The Forgotten Iron King of the Great Lakes: Eber Brock Ward, 1811-1875,” released on Wayne State University Press.
The event will include a presentation on Ward’s life, as well as a reading, a question-and-answer session, and an opportunity to purchase the book.
Eber Brock Ward began his career as a cabin boy on his uncle’s sailing vessels, but when he died he was the wealthiest man in Michigan. His business activities were vast and innovative. Ward was engaged in the steamboat, railroad, lumber, mining, and iron and steel industries. In 1864, his facility near Detroit became the first in the nation to produce steel using the more efficient Bessemer method.
Nagle demonstrates how much of Ward’s success was due to his ability to vertically integrate his business operations, which were undertaken decades before other more famous moguls, such as Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller. And yet, despite his countless successes, Ward’s life was filled with ruthless competition, labor conflict, familial dispute, and scandal.
Nagle is a professor of history and political science at West Shore Community College. He also is the author of “Justus S. Stearns: Michigan Pine King and Kentucky Coal Baron, 1845-1933,” which won the Kentucky History Award. He lives in Ludington.
William M. Anderson, former director of the Michigan Department of History, Arts & Libraries notes, “Professor Mike Nagle is tireless in his quest for knowing and exemplifies this ultimate standard. It is surprising that no other historian has been aware of and motivated to write a biography of Eber Brock Ward, a major manufacturing leader in Michigan’s history. Mike Nagle is adept at telling this intriguing and revealing story of an interesting character.”
Refreshments will be provided for this local author visit. All library programs and events are free.
American Legion Auxiliary Christmas dinner Dec. 12
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $15 per person and are available to purchase at the Post, 318 N. James St., until Dec. 3. This event is for Auxiliary members and their female guests. Bring a donation of gripper socks and T-shirts for the Veterans Hospital. There will not be a meeting prior to dinner.
Players sought for setback at Danish Brotherhood
Members of the Danish Brotherhood are looking for new players to join the weekly setback game, which takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the hall, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington.
Holiday Movie Saturdays at Pentwater Library
The Pentwater Township Library at 402 Park St. is hosting Holiday Movie Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 and 17. For more information, visit www.pentwaterlibrary.org.
Mason County GOP to meet, hold Christmas party Thursday
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republicans Executive Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington. The meeting will include the new members of the executive committee for 2023-24, and an election of officers will be on the agenda.
The meeting will be followed by a Christmas party. The public is invited.