Free cross country ski events coming in 2022
The Oceana Cross Country Ski Association (OCCSA) is planning a couple of free winter events in 2022. On Saturday, Jan. 22 there will be a cross-country ski event held at the trail in Crystal Valley from noon to 3 p.m. The second event will be held at the Pentwater Pathways trail from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The public is invited to both events and are welcome to use the OCCSA’s adult and children’s ski equipment on a first-come, first-served basis. All children must be accompanied by an adult who will assist them with putting on the equipment. Both events are contingent on weather and appropriate ski conditions.
Fraternal Order of Eagles to host Christmas Bazaar Dec. 11
The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., will host a last-minute Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. There will be baked goods, crafts and holiday decor. Everyone is welcome — members, non-members and the general public included. For more information, call (231) 510-0020.
Mason County history breakfast Wednesday at senior center
The Ludington Area Senior Center, in collaboration with the Mason County Historical Society, will be hosting its Let’s Talk Mason County History breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Those interested in learning more about the history of Mason County are invited to attend. Donations to help pay for the breakfast will be gladly accepted.
Timber tax workshop is Dec. 15
There will be a timber tax workshop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at West Shore Community College’s downtown Manistee location, 400 River St., in classrooms A and B. The public is welcome to join.
The two-hour workshop will be presented by Susan Metcalfe of Metcalfe Forestry Co. & Burns Timber Tax Service. It’s designed for forest landowners, foresters, loggers and tax preparers. Those who have bought or sold timber in the past three years, or plan to harvest timber, are encouraged to attend.
The workshop will cover a range of topics involving your potential taxes on the money earned from the buying or selling of timber, how to keep more money in your pocket and pay less in tax.
It will also cover common myths in the forestry and accounting communities, and explain the capital gains treatment of the purchase and sale of timber. Included will be a discussion about the Michigan Commercial Forest Act and the Qualified Forest Program, two property tax programs that provide substantial tax benefits to landowners practicing wise forest management.
There is no cost for attending this workshop. Snacks will be provided free of charge. A suggested minimum donation of $10 per person is requested at the door to help cover the speaker fee and snacks.
The registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 10. There is limited space for the workshop. For more information or to register, contact Josh Shields, forestry assistance program forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts, at (231) 889-9666 or email joshua.shields@macd.org.