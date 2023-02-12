Community Church accepting scholarship applications
The Community Church of Ludington is accepting scholarship applications for educational assistance for the 2022-23 school year. Applicants must have grown up or currently reside in Mason County.
Also, applicants must plan to attend a two-year community college, a four-year college or university, or an accredited vocational or trade school. The church’s scholarship committee does not guarantee that an applicant will receive an award. Scholarship funds will be paid directly to the college, not the student.
Applications must be received by Community Church no later than Monday, April 3. Late applications will not be accepted. Obtain an application by calling the church at (231) 843-9275, emailing CommunityCh49431@gmail.com, or by writing to Church Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 369, Ludington, MI 49431.
Lenten fish fry Fridays
at St. Joseph
St. Joseph and St. Vincent Parish will hold a Lenten fish fry every Friday from Feb. 24 to April 7 at 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart. Dinner is available for dine-in or takeout.
Serving time is from 5 to 7 p.m. and dinners are $13 each.
Dinners include a choice of baked or fried fish with a vegetable, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and choice of dessert.
Friendship party Friday at libraries
The Mason County District Library will hold a Friendship Party at its two locations — the Scottville building at 204 E. State St., and the Ludington building at 217 E. Ludington Ave. — from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 17.
There will be a story, crafts, and a snack. Join in for a day to celebrate friends, both old and new, and bring a friend if you can.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be supervised by an adult.
Jukebox bingo Friday
at Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center will host jukebox bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at 308 S. Rowe St. The bingo involves hearing different jukebox songs and marking them down on a card.
Participants are encouraged to sing along as they play. Small prizes and popcorn are part of the fun and walk-ins are welcome.
Painting with Julie
at the Ludington Senior Center
Julie Tews will continue her painting classes from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the Ludington Senior Center. The class will introduce two small mini holiday/seasonal canvases. Tews supplies all the necessary materials for the participants to create, paint and display. It’s easy and fun to do at a cost of $20. A $10 deposit by Feb. 22 will hold a place in the class. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.