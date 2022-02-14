PFLAG Manistee to ‘take a look back’ during upcoming meeting
PFLAG — an organization that works to provide support for LGBTQ+ people and their friends and families — has been part of the local community since 2010. At its next meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, the group will look back at where it’s been and the projects and programs it’s been involved with over the years.
The group is anxious to share the history of this organization and how it has grown to become a part of this community.
All are welcome to attend the virtual meeting: members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions and those who would like to help in the group’s commitment to support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in the region.
Send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.com to request a registration link.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
O’Malley hosting upcoming office hours
101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, is inviting residents to share their questions or concerns during upcoming office hour events.
Interested individuals can meet with O’Malley at the following days, times and locations:
• Friday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m., Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
• Friday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E. Government Center Drive, Suttons Bay
Those with questions or comments who are unable to attend may contact O’Malley’s office by phone at (517) 373-0825 or email at jackomalley@house.mi.gov.
Library seeks input for five-year plan
The Mason County District Library has launched a survey to gather feedback to inform its strategic plan. One survey for general users is available now at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MCDLSocial. Another questionnaire, geared toward elementary-school students, will be available soon.
Information about digital surveys can be found at www.mcdlibrary.org and on the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page. Hard copies can be picked up at the Ludington branch at 217 E. Ludington Ave., and the Scottville branch at 204 E. State St.
Special Consensus coming to LACA in May
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Special Consensus live in concert on Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and can be purchased at LACA or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-special-consensus-tickets-262786049147.
Special Consensus is a bluegrass band that has achieved a contemporary sound in their four decades of performing, making their music a modern classic.
Charity Sew meets Tuesday
Charity Sew, a monthly gathering focused on providing home-sewn goods to local facilities to enhance services to their clients, continues to meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
On Tuesday, Charity Sew will be making pillowcases for COVE and Hospice. Fabrics and precut knits, patterns and sewing supplies will be available but participants may bring their own in addition to their sewing machine. Kits may be picked up to sew at home.
One need not attend the entire session. Participants can bring bag lunches if they wish, but meals are available through the center by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on the day of the workshop.
Masking is required. For more information about the workshop, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
League of Women Voters, WSCC to host voting rights town hall Feb. 28
MANISTEE — The League of Women Voters Manistee County and West Shore Community College are hosting a voter information town hall via Zoom and Facebook starting at 7 p.m., Feb. 28.
According to the release from the group, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly will be a part of the town hall to answer questions. WSCC Professor Mike Nagle and members of the WSCC Student Senate will assist in fielding questions during the question-and-answer portion of the night following a formal presentation.
To attend this town hall live, visit the group’s website www.lwvmanisteecounty.org and click on “Events” at the top of the page. Then select “Your Voting Rights Town Hall” to join either on the Zoom link or on the League’s Facebook page where it will be live-streamed.
This town hall will be recorded and available later on the group’s website, Facebook page and Youtube channel.
This event is free and open to the public.