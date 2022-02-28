Class on brain changes vs. dementia coming Thursday to Ludington Senior Center
On Thursday at 2 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center is sponsoring an educational lecture regarding different types of dementia and how they affect the brain.
Participants will view a slideshow and have the opportunity for discussion about the topic and resources available in the area.
Jamie Medema of Ludington Woods is the presenter.
For more information or to register, call (231) 955-8389.
The Ludington Senior Center is at 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington.
Scottville Senior Center to host presentation on Idlewild, Green Book Tuesday
The Scottville Area Senior Center is observing Black History Month with a special presentation on Idlewild, the famous Black resort community in Lake County, and the Green Book. The book is the travel guide used by many African Americans during an era when Black travelers had difficulty finding accommodations that were safe and welcoming.
The event is part of the center’s Lunch & Learn series, and will take place Tuesday, March 1 at 12:15 p.m. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 22, but was postponed due to the ice storm that day.
Guest speaker Bruce Micinski, president of the Lake County Historical Society, will tell about the history of this nationally famous landmark, commenting on how Idlewild was established, and flourished as a vacation and entertainment mecca. He will also outline how Idlewild declined once the Civil Rights Movement and federal legislation opened up opportunities long denied Black Americans, and the efforts to revitalize Idlewild in recent years.
Micinski will also show and discuss the Green Book, which inspired a recent movie of the same name.
The event is open to anyone interested. Lunch is also offered at 11:45 a.m. Those who attend the presentation, and make a reservation at least a day in advance, will receive a free lunch. For reservations and information, call the center at 757-4705.
Other Lunch & Learn presentations in February:
• March 8: Acres Co-Op in Scottville;
• March 17: Alzheimer’s Warning Signs;
• March 23: Scottville Clown Band; and,
• March 30: The Gourmet Mushroom Factory in Scottville.
WSCC presents ‘Almost, Maine’ at Center Stage Theater
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will be presenting “Almost, Maine” at Center State Theater at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and at 2 p.m. on March 6.
The romantic comedy is directed by Michelle Kiessel.
The show is recommended for ages 13 and older. Audience members are invited to dress casually in their favorite sweater or flannel. For more information and to purchase reserved seat tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507 or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, MasterCard and Discover credit cards are accepted.
Public comment sought at Transportation Committee meeting Friday
The Ludington Area Small Urban Transportation Committee, which is responsible for transportation planning in the Ludington Small Urbanized area, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process. The planning and project selection process includes projects being discussed for submittal for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and corresponding amendments. The STIP lists federally funded transportation projects that are located outside Metropolitan Planning Organization boundaries and is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state, and local officials and serves as the final link in the transportation planning process. Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations. This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of the State of Michigan for the next four years.
A public comment period is scheduled at the Ludington Area Small Urban Transportation Committee Meeting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at the offices of the Ludington Mass Transit Authority, 5545 Carr St., Ludington.
Mason-Lake Conservation District to meet March 7
The regular monthly Mason-Lake Conservation District board meeting has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St. The public is welcome to attend.