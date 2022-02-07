Lecture series to focus on Confederate ideals
The Shifting Landscapes lecture series will explore race and racism on Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
“John C. Calhoun: A Southern 19th Century Patriot Speaks” will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. both at the arts center and on Zoom. It will feature Rick Plummer, actor, director, playwright and Mike Nagle, historian.
The Shifting Landscapes series is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Race and racism is the fourth topic in the Shifting Landscapes series.
In asking questions about the nature of racism, the Shifting Landscapes seeks to address questions on people’s minds. It also hopes the information helps people get more from news sources, as well as professionals and others about education and news that matters to them.
Next up in the series is a talk on Confederate statues and symbols on Feb. 14; white women and the White Power movement on Feb 21. Truth in power will be the topic for March and economics will be the topic in April.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register.
To join the Zoom presentation, go to www.mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m.
For information check the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.
Spring tree/shrub sale now underway at conservation districts
The spring 2022 tree/shrub sales are open for both the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts. Visit the online stores at www.mason-lakeconservation.org or www.manisteecd2.org to shop. Orders are processed on a first come, first served basis, and species do run out.
The Mitten, Sportsman’s hosting fundraiser for Lakeshore Food 4 Kids
The Mitten and Sportsman’s Restaurant are hosting a fundraiser for the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program Friday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 14. The Kegs for Cash event allows customers to buy a draft beer or Faygo pop and benefit the nonprofit weekend food “backpack” program for K-12 students experiencing food insecurity in the Ludington Area School District.
Dollars spent on the featured product during the Kegs for Cash fundraiser will be donated to Lakeshore Food 4 Kids to help with its mission. The fundraiser starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and continues until 8 p.m. on Monday.
Mason County GOP to meet Feb. 10
The regular monthly meeting of the Mason County Republicans is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
Library offering COVID-19 vaccine, flu-shot clinic today
District Health Department No. 10 and the Mason County District Library will host a COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at the Ludington Library.
In addition to access to life-saving vaccines, there will be free books and prizes.
DHD10 is helping communities prepare for the flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults and seniors. Flu season is unpredictable, and with COVID-19 still spreading, it is more important than ever to protect you and your family against influenza by getting an annual flu shot.
This year the health department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with the flu shot. The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Please bring insurance cards and driver’s licenses.
Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD10 may be able to help through Vaccines for Children or other programs.
White Lake Chamber Music Society receives grant from GLE People Fund
The White Lake Chamber Music Society was recently awarded a grant from the Great Lakes Energy People’s Fund to offer instrumental music clinics for Whitehall and Montague band programs.
Great Lakes Energy members help to enhance the quality of life for people in Michigan communities through the People Fund. Bills of participating members are “rounded up” to the next dollar amount and grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations for charitable activities throughout their service area.
The White Lake Chamber Music Society is dedicated to support arts education and programs for youth and improve access to cultural programs for youth. It desires to support and strengthen existing school band programs and provide opportunities for students to expand their appreciation and knowledge of music.