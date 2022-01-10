March for Life is Jan. 16
Mason County Right to Life will host its annual memorial service and March for Life on Saturday, Jan. 16 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the church. At 2:30 p.m. the Silent March will take place from the church to the Mason County Courthouse. At 3 p.m. participants will return to St. John’s Church for pizza, refreshments and fellowship.
USDA grants available to rural innovation centers, job accelerator programs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program is accepting grant applications to advance equity by creating new opportunities in distressed rural communities.
The Rural Innovation Stronger Economy program provides grants of up to $2 million to consortiums of local governments, investors, industry, institutions of higher education, and other public and private entities in rural areas.
Funding may be used to support innovation centers and job accelerator programs that improve the ability of distressed rural communities to create high-wage jobs, form new businesses and identify and maximize local assets.
Potential applicants should submit a concept proposal by Feb. 18.
White Lake Winter Lecture Series starts Jan. 18
The White Lake Music Society’s Winter 2022 Lecture Series will feature engaging and stimulating presentations! From January through March, a wide variety of expertise and talent will be showcased.
On Jan. 18, Thomas Wikman will present “The Great Voices.”
Wikman will continue his series on the great singers of the 20th century. He will focus on the golden voices of the two decades between 1940 and 1960, many very familiar to us. Carefully selected recorded examples will be included.
A Muskegon native and music scholar, Wikman is the founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque and has a long and extensive career as a performer, instructor, conductor and leader. In May 2002, he was awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts from the University of Illinois at Chicago for “making an incomparable contribution to the musical life of Chicago.”
On Feb. 22 will feature Antione Hackney speaking on the topic of “The Highway Philharmonic.”
Antione is a fine violist and friend of the WLCMS having appeared many times as a member of the chamber orchestra in the festival’s Baroque concert. An exceptionally intelligent and articulate man, he will reflect on the life and challenges of being a freelance musician, especially during the awful COVID years.
Have you ever wondered who these musicians are that make up the West Michigan Symphony, the Grand Rapids Symphony, Kalamazoo, Holland? Antione will discuss that and much more.
On March 22, Muskegon Community College Historian George Maniates and retired Chicago Symphony violist Bob Swan will give a talk titled, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone? The Protest Songs of the ’60s and ’70s.”
There have always been songs of protest but the songs of the ’60s and ’70s in America shook the nation politically, sociologically, culturally, musically, and more. Together George and Bob will examine these currents with musical examples also.
All presentations will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. Admission is $7 at the door. A live stream option on Zoom will be available also.
For more information, call (231) 329-3056 or visit www.musicwhitelake.org.
GOP to meet Jan. 13
The next meeting of the Mason County Republican Party will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at a new location, Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.