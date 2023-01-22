Libraries to host tea party Jan. 28
The Mason County District Library is holding a Fancy Tea Party at its Ludington and Scottville locations from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Families are welcome with children of all ages, dressed in their fancy finest or not.
There will be a story, tea and snacks, games, and a photo area with accessories. Join Miss Katie in Ludington and Miss Emily in Scottville for a fun break in the winter weather.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.
Business After Hours event is Jan. 26 at Jamesport Brewing Company
Join members of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County for the monthly Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St. in Ludington.
Business After Hours is a relaxing after-work opportunity to network and get out in the community. It features food, drinks and door prizes.
The evening has an ’80s/’90s theme, so attendees are encouraged to dress in their best retro apparel.
The cost is $10 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members.
This month’s sponsors are West Shore Bank and Jamesport Brewing Company.
To register, visit www.ludington.org/businessafterhours and follow the registration link.
All Business After Hours events will now be held on Thursday evenings.
To inquire about hosting a Business After Hours event, contact a Chamber representative at (231) 845-0324 or email kristens@ludington.org.
Next month’s event will be held at The Port, 222 W. Ludington Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Birthday-inspired chair dance class at LACA
There will be a birthday-inspired session of Amethyst Rowe’s Own it Chair Dance Experience class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
The class is $25 for LACA members and $30 for non-members. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
The class is meant to be an empowering two-hour sensual dance fitness class. It includes mix and mingle time, warm-up, step-by-step chair dance instruction, showcase, stretch, and self-love meditation. This class is an accepting, judgment-free environment, where all body types are welcome.
No experience is needed.
During the birthday-inspired class, students will dance to “Red Light Special” by TLC. Comfortable attire is encouraged. Dancers should wear clothing that does not restrict their movements such as yoga, gym, or dance attire. All types of footwear can be worn.
Lingerie, festival, or clubwear is welcome if students are still able to move comfortably.
Rowe has always had a love for dance. Growing up, she danced with both Ms. Letha and Calista Marie. She is excited to offer this class in Ludington to teach students how to love and appreciate their bodies through chair dance and sensual movement.