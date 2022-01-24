Lecture to focus on teaching uncomfortable today at LACA
The Shifting Landscapes lectures series, presented by the Mason County District Library and Abondia Center, will continue to explore education with a discussion about teaching children uncomfortable truths at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and on Zoom.
The talk will feature local educators Todd Schipper and Amber Nasson, both teachers at Ludington Area Schools.
Nasson teaches at Ludington High School and Schipper recently moved to O.J. DeJonge Middle School after teaching high school for two decades. These experienced educators will share their techniques for teaching about sensitive topics in the classroom.
A press release about the lecture stated that, though people naturally shy away from talking about uncomfortable subjects, talking about the tough stuff makes children feel safer. These topics are vital to deepen students’ understanding of the world. Children deserve to learn about difficult subjects from knowledgeable, compassionate adults who will keep them safe.
Shifting Landscapes is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Education is being discussed in January.
The topic for February will be race and racism, with lectures on Feb. 7, 14 and 21. The series will discuss truth in politics is on March 7, 14 and 21. Economics will be the topic in April. with lectures on April 4, 11 and 18.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register visit mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m. on the day of the presentation.
For more information, visit www.mcdlibrary.org. Contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Abondia Center Director Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.
USPS offers limited number of COVID-19 testing kits
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Postal Service have partnered to deliver free at-home COVID-19 test kits.
Every home address is eligible to order four free, at-home COVID-19 tests. DHHS orders should ship 7-12 days after ordering, beginning in late January. Ordering can be done online at https://www.covidtests.gov.
District Health Department No. 10 is encouraging people to take advantage of the kits.
“As the need for COVID-19 testing has increased, so has the need for testing supplies,” stated DHD10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “This offering of free at-home test kits will make a big difference, especially to our rural communities who may not have access to our testing clinics or supplies.”
DHD10 does not offer COVID-19 testing or carry testing supplies at their offices. However, most area pharmacies perform COVID-19 testing and sell at-home testing kits.
Learn about additional resources, insurance reimbursement for at-home kits and the CDC’s quarantine and isolations guidelines from the link above. DHD10 asks that positive at-home tests be reported at https://survey.alchemer.com/ s3/6055601 /3a61f0729898.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.
LHS open for morning walking
The front door of the high school is unlocked from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Walking is in the high school only. If school is closed due to weather, or if it’s a distance-learning day, there is no walking. Direct questions to the athletic office at (231) 845-3811.