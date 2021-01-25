MSU Extension to offer virtual Cooking for Crowds classes
Michigan State University Extension will offer Cooking for Crowds classes via Zoom on Feb. 16 and March 22.
Cooking for Crowds classes educate groups who offer food fundraisers and events such as dinners and bake sales. Join MSU Extension for the class, and learn how to keep the community safe and prevent illness.
A variety of food safety risks develop when cooking large volumes of food. The classes will teach participants how to reduce these risks and help prevent the conditions that may lead to a food-borne illness.
Educational topics include foodborne illness, safe purchasing, storage, preparation and service of food. Class will include information based on the Michigan food code and state regulations.
Classes are from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Monday, March 22.
The cost for is $15, with each participant receiving a food safety manual in the mail after registering.
For more information or to register, visit www.events.anr.msu.edu/c4c2020.
FiveCAP offers free tax-preparation appointments available starting Feb. 1
FiveCAP is offering free assistance to low-income residents in preparing both their federal and state taxes for the 2020 tax year.
Appointments for tax preparation and e-filing are available beginning Feb. 1, and can be made by eligible individuals contacting their county FiveCAP office in Mason, Manistee, Lake or Newaygo counties.
In addition assisting in free preparation for federal and state-earned income credit and returns, FiveCAP also will file homestead property tax/rent credit, home-heating credit and child tax credit, according to FiveCAP Community Support Director Angela Anderson.
Even people who aren’t required to file taxes should do so, as they may qualify for tax credits and get money back through home heating, property tax or earned income tax credits, helping offset living costs.
When individuals call to make an appointment, FiveCAP will give them a list of items needed to prepare their taxes.
Residents may be asked to bring the following documents with them to their appointment: any W-2 and/or 10-99 forms; year-end statements for those who receive Social Security benefits; family independence statements from the Department of Health and Human Services; child support statements; unemployment benefit statements; any other statements for income in 2020; heating costs from the prior year; property tax statements (summer and winter) with State Equalized Value; and birthday and social security numbers for individuals and any dependents in their household.
To schedule an appointment, contact your county’s FiveCAP at the following phone numbers: Mason County, (231) 757-3785; Manistee County, (231) 723-8327; Lake County, (231) 745-4617; Newaygo County, (231) 689-6688.
LACA now accepting reservations for Jan. 29 closing reception
The first exhibit of 2021 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, “New Beginnings,” will come to an end Friday, Jan. 29 with a closing reception in the arts center’s newly renovated gallery. Reservations are now available for the reception, which will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. To make a reservation to attend the closing reception, visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/january-2021-artist-reception/649?blm_aid=19868.
“New Beginnings” features artwork from 29 local artists and is also available for viewing during normal operating hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
No reservation is needed to view the exhibit during regular business hours.
LACA requires all guests to wear a proper face covering at all times while inside the building.