White Lake Winter Lecture Series starts soon
The White Lake Music Society’s Winter 2022 Lecture Series will feature engaging and stimulating presentations! From January through March, a wide variety of expertise and talent will be showcased.
On Jan. 18, Thomas Wikman will present “The Great Voices.”
Wikman will continue his series on the great singers of the 20th century. He will focus on the golden voices of the two decades between 1940 and 1960, many very familiar to us. Carefully selected recorded examples will be included.
A Muskegon native and music scholar, Wikman is the founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque and has a long and extensive career as a performer, instructor, conductor and leader. In May 2002, he was awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts from the University of Illinois at Chicago for “making an incomparable contribution to the musical life of Chicago.”
On Feb. 22 will feature Antione Hackney speaking on the topic of “The Highway Philharmonic.”
Antione is a fine violist and friend of the WLCMS having appeared many times as a member of the chamber orchestra in the festival’s Baroque concert. An exceptionally intelligent and articulate man, he will reflect on the life and challenges of being a freelance musician, especially during the awful COVID years.
Have you ever wondered who these musicians are that make up the West Michigan Symphony, the Grand Rapids Symphony, Kalamazoo, Holland? Antione will discuss that and much more.
On March 22, Muskegon Community College Historian George Maniates and retired Chicago Symphony violist Bob Swan will give a talk titled, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone? The Protest Songs of the ’60s and ’70s.”
There have always been songs of protest but the songs of the ’60s and ’70s in America shook the nation politically, sociologically, culturally, musically, and more. Together George and Bob will examine these currents with musical examples also.
All presentations will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. Admission is $7 at the door. A live stream option on Zoom will be available also.
For more information, call (231) 329-3056 or visit www.musicwhitelake.org.
Business After Hours Jan. 26 at Jamesport Brewing Company
There will be a western-themed Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington. Grab your cowboy hat and meet up for business networking, food, drinks and door prizes.
The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ludington, West Shore Bank and Jamesport Brewing Company. The cost is $5 for members of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, or $10 for non-members.
Eden Township makes changes to 2022 meeting dates
Eden Township has made a slight change in an upcoming board meeting in Eden Township. The township board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
The March meeting will include the Fiscal Year 2022 settlement meeting, which has been changed from its original March 22 date.