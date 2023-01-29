Final Ludington Curling Club clinics coming up
The Ludington Area Curling Club is hosting Learn to Curl clinics at the West Shore Ice Arena from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29; Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 26.
No experience or equipment is necessary.
Come out to learn about the game and throw some stones.
Donations of $10 to $20 to the rink are appreciated to cover the cost of time on the ice.
For more information, contact Dani McGarry at (810) 278-7307.
MCC robotics team fundraiser Feb. 11
The Mason County Central robotics team is hosting a paddle auction fundraiser to help raise money to cover the yearly costs for having a competition team.
The auction will be held on Feb. 11 in the MCC high school cafeteria, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the auction starts at noon.
Ludington Senior Center to host Valentine’s dinner, dance
There will be a Valentine’s Day dinner and dancing from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. in Ludington.
The center will be providing a special Valentine’s dinner menu, including pork loin, potatoes, dressing, rolls and dessert. Music will be provided by Gary Iteen.
The cost is $7 per person. Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 by Feb. 10 to reserve a spot.
MARSP to meet Feb. 2 at House of Flavors
The Mason-Lake Chapter of Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will meet and have lunch at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2 at House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave. Order off of the menu. Questions call Louis Wolven at (231) 690-4827.
United Way accepting RFPs for 2023-24 funding cycle
United Way of Mason County is accepting requests for proposals for the 2023-24 funding cycle, which is April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Proposals are being accepted from local nonprofit organizations focusing on helping children to achieve their potential and/or working with individuals and families to be financially stable and improving health. The RFP can be accessed online at www.masoncountyuw.org or by calling the United Way of Mason County office at (231) 843-8593.
United Way of Mason County Executive Director Lynne Russell states that when volunteers review the proposals, they look for the quality of services delivered, achievement of identified outcomes, formation of partnerships with similar organizations and fiscal responsibility.
Last year, nine local programs were awarded funding, including the Lakeshore Food Club, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, and COVE.
The dollars raised from the fundraising campaign are used for awarding funds.
For more information about submitting an RFP, making a contribution to the United Way of Mason County fundraising campaign, visit www..masoncountyuw.org or follow United Way Facebook page.
Charity Sew meets Feb. 21
The Feb. 21 session of Charity Sew will focus on making small bears to share with facilities caring for children. The simple, one-piece pattern is made in soft fabrics and lightly stuffed. Patterns, fabrics, stuffing and other basic supplies will be available, but those wishing to sew should bring a machine. Two loaner machines are available.
Some participants will be needed to stuff pre-sewn bears either at the session or at home.
Charity Sew meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. Participants do not need to attend the entire session. To reserve a meal, call the senior center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on the day of the session. For more information, contact Norma at (231) 757-2315.