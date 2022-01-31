Women Who Care to meet Tuesday
The Women Who Care of Mason County group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
Meade Township meeting rescheduled
The Meade Township Board will hold its regular board meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at the Meade Township Hall, 5435 E. Free Soil Road. This is a reschedule of the Feb. 14 date.
Goal-setting sessions scheduled at WSCC building in Manistee
Frank Tabaczka, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), will be hosting a three-session program titled “The SEARCH Method: A Self Analysis for Personal Improvement,” at the West Shore Community College building in downtown Manistee from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 16, and 23.
This three-session program focuses on goal-setting and how to navigate key areas of life to obtain successful results.
Tabaczka holds a bachelor’s degree in political science/pre-law from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in professional counseling from Central Michigan University. He has 30 years of experience as a college faculty member, 10 years as a college administrator and academic advisor, and 24 years as a private practicing therapist. Tabaczka is a speaker and lecturer on individual growth, a proponent of success through personal awareness and responsibility, and the creator of the SEARCH Method of personal growth and development.
To register for the goal-setting sessions, email franklifecoachcs@gmail.com or call (231) 233-8522. For updates on upcoming sessions, visit the Life Coach Counseling Services PLLC Facebook page.
MCC Middle School virtual parent-teacher conferences Feb. 3
Mason County Central Middle School will hold virtual parent-teacher conferences from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Parents can email their teachers with questions or concerns all week and teachers will be in their classrooms to talk live during conference hours.
Mason County picnic area available for walk-in use
With logging to remove trees damaged in an August 2021 storm recently completed at the Mason County Picnic area, the area is again open to walk in use. More cleanup of debris will take place before summer. When that is underway, park visitors should avoid the work area.
Signage for the snowshoe trail will need to be replaced. While snowshoeing remains a viable activity, it will be difficult to follow the trail until signs can be replaced.
The park road remains closed until spring, as is typical. A parking area is located on Chauvez Road. Or one can use the Pumped Storage Plant overlook parking area on South Lakeshore Drive.