PM Twp. changes meeting time for fourth Tuesday
The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board has changed the meeting time for its fourth meeting form 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the township hall building, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
The township voted to change the time of its second monthly meeting in late December.
The board’s meeting on the second Tuesday of each month will still take place at 4 p.m.
Charity Sew resumes Jan. 17
Charity Sew sessions will resume at the Scottville Area Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The project for the month will be large totes for patients at the dialysis center. Fabrics, patterns and general sewing supplies will be available, but participants will need sewing machines. There are to loaner machines at the center for those not able to bring their own. Lunch is available by calling 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on the day of the session.
Participants do not need to attend the entire session.
For more information, call Norma at 757-2315.
Ludington Curling Club to host clinics
The Ludington Area Curling Club is hosting Learn to Curl clinics in January and February at the West Shore Ice Arena.
No experience or equipment is necessary.
Come out to learn about the game and throw some stones.
Donations of $10 to $20 to the rink are appreciated to cover the cost of time on the ice.
Clinic dates and times are from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29, and Feb. 26, and Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Feb. 11.
For more information, contact Dani McGarry at (810) 278-7307.
LACA offers pottery workshops
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is offering two series of pottery workshops this month with local artist Mary Case: Independent Potter 101 and Independent Potter 102.
The workshops aim to provide necessary knowledge and resources to be a successful potter in the LACA Pottery Studio.
Independent Potter 101 will teach the basics of project creation to ensure successful kiln firings, the tools available in the studio, glazing guidelines, and how to use underglazes successfully. This three-part workshop will be offered Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11, 18, and 25, and Thursday mornings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12, 19, and 26.
Independent Potter 102 requires a successful completion of the 101 workshop or equivalent experience through other pottery workshops.
Students will learn about the kiln firing temperatures, how to determine if projects are ready to fire, how to add water to dry glazes successfully, how to determine if a type of clay can be fired in the LACA kiln, ideal glazes to purchase, and more.
The three-part workshop will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, and 15, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2, 9, and 16.
Registration is $90 per course for LACA members and includes reference materials. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
LACA houses a pottery studio complete with table space, community glazes, and project storage areas. Potters are required to bring their own tools and to clean up the space after use.
Pottery can be fired on site at an average price of $2 per piece for each firing.
Community members interested in using the space must be LACA members and must complete the Independent Potter 101 and 102 classes or demonstrate equivalent knowledge.
Everyone is eligible to become a LACA member. The Ludington Area Arts Council is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.