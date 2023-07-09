Reptile shows at library today, Tuesday
The Mason County District Library is inviting the public to come to learn about and interact with reptiles thanks to Raven Hill Discovery Center.
Reptile shows will take place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. today at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., and at 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
In past years, have seen a tortoise, many kinds of snakes, and various lizards have been brought to the libraries for these shows.
All Mason County District Library events are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Mediterranean cruise Meeting July 29
On July 29 at 1 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center will have a Zoom meeting with PML Travel and Tours to discuss a trip on the Mediterranean, which will occur May 31-June 9, 2024. The tour includes airfare to and from Barcelona, Spain, plus a cruise to Marseilles, France; and Rome, Pisa, and Florence, Italy.
Everyone interested is invited to attend this informational meeting at the center, 308 S. Rowe St. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Kenny Rogers tribute coming to Ramsdell
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents Alan Turner as he performs the “Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show: The Gambler Returns,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 at the historic Ramsdell Theatre.
The musical experience spans more than six decades of hit songs. Rogers’ music is loved throughout the world and connects with generation after generation.
Purchase tickets online at www.ramsdelltheatre.org. For more information, call (231) 398-9770.