Ice cream social July 21 at Ludington Senior Center
The community is invited to an ice cream social from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. At this fundraiser, there will be four different sundaes and special treats from which to choose. The suggested donation is $2. Drive up or dine in.
Tough Stuff group meets Wednesday
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group meets at the home of Michael and Pamela Blair, 5656 W. Jagger Road, Ludington at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Abortion, secure voting rights, gun safety, climate changes and more are the issues the group will explore in its lively discussions. Conservative, independent, and progressive viewpoints are welcomed.
The group will meet outdoors in a peaceful setting, and relax with beverages and cookies. The group is open to all who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Shelter is available in the event of rain. Bring a lawn chair.
Summer Concert Series to feature Rockelle Whitaker Group Wednesday
The 2022 LACA Summer Concert Series continues Wednesday with a performance by Rockelle Whitaker Group starting at 7 p.m. in Waterfront Park.
Performing straight-ahead classic jazz, pop, blues, funk, soul and rhythm and
blues, songbird Rockelle Whitaker leads a group of standouts from her father Rodney Whitaker’s “world class” music program at Michigan State University, including Sarah Whitaker on drums, Stephen Grady on sax, Jeremiah Edwards on bass and Ben Turner on guitar.
While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, putting on the series is not free to the arts center. LACA is a nonprofit 501©3 organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Community members and area business interested in supporting the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431, or by calling LACA at (231) 845-2787. Contributions can also be made online at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Waterfront Park is located at 391 S. Williams St. in downtown Ludington.