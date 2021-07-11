Ludington State Park resumes programing Tuesday
The summer programming at Ludington State Park will resume on Tuesday with archery lessons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be at least 12 years old to shoot, and children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Tough Stuff discussion group to meet Wednesday
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group meets this Wednesday, July 14 at the home of Pamela and Michael Blair, located at 5656 W. Jagger Road, Hamlin Twp., from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Issues such as immigration, voter rights, racism, the climate crisis and more will be explored in an atmosphere of openness and respect for every point of view. Deeper understanding and maybe even common ground is possible in candid discussion of these difficult issues.
This month’s topic is jobs in the fossil fuels and clean energy fields.
Pamela Blair and Barry Matthews will facilitate the discussions. The meeting will take place outdoors with coffee, lemonade and cookies served. Shelter is available in the event of rain. Bring a lawn chair.
Mason County GOP reschedules meeting
The Mason County Republican Party is rescheduling its July meeting for Tuesday, July 13 at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Ludington State Park resumes programing July 13
The summer programming at Ludington State Park will resume on Tuesday, July 13 with archery lessons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be at least 12 years old to shoot, and children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Mason County Township officers to meet Thursday
The Mason County Township Officers Association will meet Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Meade Township Hall, 5435 E. Free Soil Road. The public is invited. Proposed discussion will be the American Rescue Plan Act.
Health department to host multiple community pop-up clinics
The following pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled by District Health Department No. 10:
• Thursday, July 15, 5-7 p.m., Live in the Plaza, Ludington;
• Friday, July 23, 3-5 p.m., Farmers Market, Ludington;
• Friday, July 30, 6-8 p.m., Final Friday Experience, Ludington;
For the clinics listed above, no appointment is needed. All clinics will have the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and older, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for people 18 and older.