General Assembly to perform July 27
The General Assembly will play a free concert at Waterfront Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at Waterfront Park.
The general assembly is a 16-piece big band playing music by such artists at Glen Miller and Count Basie, but will include arrangements by artists like Santana as well. The band has been around since the ’70s. They group is a 501c3 nonprofit and available for hire for special events.
Mason County Garden Club flower show July 21-22
Join the Mason County Garden Club members at the Ludington Senior Center for this year’s flower show. Everyone is welcome.
There will be displays in horticulture, artistic design and photography. All horticulture is grown in members’ gardens, the photography category is judged by local professional photographers and the horticulture and design sections are judged by accredited National Garden Club judges.
The flower show is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Stage Left to host film acting, auditioning workshop
Stage Left Theatre Company is hosting a workshop on acting and auditioning for film with instructor Dominic Daniel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 at West Shore Community College.
Daniel is a Detroit native who with an extensive acting career in Los Angeles.
The workshop includes topics such as body language on camera, positioning for self-tapes, cold reading and learning copy quickly, do’s and don’ts of on camera auditions and more. Katie Provenzano, of Katie-Pro Video, will film students while learning these techniques. The cost is $25 for members who have worked on a Stage Left production in the past, and $50 for non-members. Members can use promo code “companymember” at check out to receive the discounted ticket price. Visit www.eventbrite.com to register.
Participants must be 16 or older to attend and the class is limited to 20 students. Registration will close on Aug. 10 or when the 20-student limit is reached.
Daniel has been on “The Shield,” “The Loop,” “Animal Practice,” “Shameless,” “Law & Order True Crime,” “NCIS: L.A.,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Shooter,” and “Agents of SHIELD,” leading to his first recurring role as Agent Ware on the new Epix TV series “Get Shorty,” alongside Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd. For a complete biography on Daniel, visit www.stagelefttheatremi.org.
Workshop participants are asked to bring their own lunch.
Sponsors include West Shore Community College and Kati-Pro Video.
For more information, email stagelefttheatreco@gmail.com.
Gold Coast Artisan Fair returns for 40th year Aug. 12-13
On the weekend of Aug. 12-13, the annual Gold Coast Artisan Fair will return for its 40th year.
The two-day event takes place at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
The arts and crafts fair will feature more than 150 crafters selling their items along with food vendors.
There will be much to choose from: jewelry, photography, furniture, honey, maple syrup, clothing, kids toys, wall art, home decor, soaps, lotions, seasonings, dips, bread, and more.
The art fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.