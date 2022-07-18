Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class Aug. 5-6, basic pistol class Sept. 3
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and all day on Aug. 6 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
Registration is required to take the class. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
The Fin & Feather Club will also host a Basic Pistol Class on Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. Register by contacting Jim at 231 907-8330. This class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
FiveCAP to host 18th annual Golf for Warmth in Manistee
Golfing enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys kicking back on a summer day in a beautiful setting are invited to support a good cause during FiveCAP’s 18th annual Golf for Warmth fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 5 at the Manistee National Golf & Resort at 120 County Line Road, Manistee.
Proceeds will benefit FiveCAP programs Golf/Walk for Warmth and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with teams departing at 9 a.m. for the 18-hole, four-person scramble. Cart and lunch are included.
People don’t have to golf to be a part of the event. The community is welcome to attend the live auction and raffle event when the golfers return around 1 p.m. in the big white tent. A lot of nice items have been donated by the community for the live auction and raffles, including the grand raffle prize sponsored by DTE Energy Foundation.
Those who do golf will have an opportunity to win an overnight stay package valued at $169, sponsored by the Little River Casino Resort, for each member of the winning team. A hole-in-one on hole No. 9 wins a new 2022 Jeep Compass, sponsored by Watson Country.
This annual golfing event raises funds which directly help people in Manistee, Mason, Lake and Newaygo counties with emergency heating needs during the winter months. Funds raised will be split with the FiveCAP sponsored Dolly Parton Imagination Library program which enrolls children to receive a book every month until they are 5 years old.
The event fee is $85 per person or $70 for golf course members. To register or to sponsor a tee, team, or program advertisement, call FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785 or email fivecap@fivecap.org.
Advance registration is requested. There is a registration form online at www.fivecap.org.
Men’s, women’s and mixed four-person teams are welcome. Those who don’t have a full team and individuals wanting to join a team should contact FiveCAP.
LHS Class of 1960 reunion set for Sept. 16-18
The 62nd Ludington High School reunion will take place the weekend of Sept. 16-18. Contact Darlene Ponko at (231) 239-0732 for more information.
LACA to offer low cost art camps for students ages 6-18
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a series of art camps to engage, inspire and feed the creative spirit of area youths throughout the summer. Each week, a new instructor will guide students as they learn about a new arts medium and various techniques to create some amazing art.
Five two- to three-day camps will be offered beginning the week of July 26 and ending the week of Aug. 22 in a variety of mediums: macrame, performance art, paper-making, pastels and pottery.
LACA’s summer art camps are open to students ages 6-18, with a morning session for elementary school students, ages 6-11, and an afternoon session for middle school and high school students, ages 11-18. Each camp is $5 per student thanks in part to a partnership with the Whitcomb Family Foundation and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation. Students can register for as many camps as they choose. Space is limited to 15 students per session. To register a student for LACA’s summer art camps visit https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/ or call (231) 845-2787.