Deadline is Tuesday to enter Momentum 5x5 Contest
Locals with a viable small business or entrepreneurship idea have until Tuesday, July 20 to pitch their plan for a chance to win $5,000 in the Momentum 5x5 Competition.
Both nonprofit and for-profit Mason County organizations are encouraged to enter. A complete, written business plan is not required to submit an entrepreneurial idea.
Five finalists will be chosen to present their pitches. Each entrant gets five minutes to pitch an idea to a panel of judges and on Aug. 10 at Epworth Heights in Ludington.
The winner will receive $5,000.
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce administers the Momentum 5x5 program to encourage new businesses in Mason County by offering participants a chance to earn some seed money to get their ideas started.
Prize money for 5x5 is sponsored jointly by the Epworth Assembly and the Epworth Church Association.
This is the third Momentum 5x5 competition. The 2018 winner, Sister Bees, won $5,000 and went on to the larger Momentum Business Plan Competition, in which the Ludington skin-care company won $50,000. In 2019, My Inspired Studio was awarded $5,000 in the 5x5 contest. Entrepreneur and artist Sarah Stechschulte used the funds for her subscriber-based, monthly creative kit, which included art supplies plus online instruction. Stechschulte won another $14,000 in the larger Momentum competition with her Inspired Parties business.
For complete rules and information about how to enter 2021 Momentum 5x5, see www.momentum startup.org. Entry deadline is July 20.
AFFEW beach sweep is July 21
Enjoy the sunset and lake while helping clean the beach during AFFEW’s beach sweep from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Stearns Park. The meeting place is the south concession stand. Bags and gloves are provided. For more information go to www.affew.org.
Serenity A.A. Group meetings resume
The Serenity A.A. Group is resuming meetings at Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St. in Ludington. Closed meetings are at noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. on Saturdays; and 6 p.m. on Sundays.
VanderWall announces office hours for July 23
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, has announced the following office hours in the area on July 23.
• 1:15-2:15 p.m., Manistee County Building, 415 Third St., Manistee
• 3-4 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 Main St., Scottville
The office hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue. VanderWall will meet with constituents at the following times and locations:
For more information, contact VanderWall’s office at 1-855-347-8035, email sencvanderwall@senate.michigan.gov or write to Sen. Curt VanderWall, P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.