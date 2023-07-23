Senior center plans trip to Faire Heart
On Friday, July 28, from 1 to 3 p.m., a group from the Ludington Senior Center will visit Faire Heart on U.S. 10 for an afternoon of crafts.
The $10 studio fee will enable people to enjoy a crafting experience with several options. If crafters would like to choose more involved projects, they might have to pay more. Everyone is welcome.
Call (231) 843-6841 for more information, or to reserve a place or transportation.
Matching grant challenge at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm announces a matching grant challenge, underway through Sept. 16.
An anonymous donor has offered to match donations up to $2,000.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm has been a 501c3 tax exempt nonprofit organization for more than 25 years, providing touch therapy and recreation free of charge to people with disabilities. The web site is www.circlerockingsfarm.org Check out our videos on the media page.
The farm serves more than 800 people with special needs each year and depends on donations to provide all programs and animal maintenance. Donations are greatly needed and all money goes toward the special needs programs.
Mail donations to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. In the check’s memo line, write “matching grant.”
All donations will receive a receipt. Call (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net with questions.
The farm is not funded by any government or insurance agency, just by caring people.
Summer series continues at Ramsdell
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is continuing its summer “Talks, Tunes & Tours” series, showcased at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the historic theater at 101 Maple St. in Manistee.
The series is part of a collaborative program with the Vogue Theater and the Old Kirke Museum, called “Midweek Mornings in Manistee.” It is free and open to the public.
On Tuesday, the public will learn about the Arts & Culture Alliance of Manistee County. President Joy Smith, Vice President Cynthia Asiala, and Board Director William Hattendorf will present a talk and slideshow about their organization, which was formed in 2006.
They will discuss the history and mission of the ACA, and present an update on the James Earl Jones & Donald Crouch Sculpture and Mentorship Project, which will be installed at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools in Brethren.
The series runs through the end of August, and following is a list of future programs:
• Aug. 1: Elena Warsen, “Vermicomposting: Healing the Soil with Help from Worms!”
• On Aug. 8, Dylan Walker will present “Everyday Outdoor Recreation”
• Aug. 15: Peg Connor, “It’s a ‘Wanderful’ Life: How to Travel Smart”
• Aug. 22: Julia Chambers, “Making a Difference for a Healthier Earth”
• Aug. 29: John Helge, “The Looming Freshwater Crisis”
All the Tuesday events are free to the public. Donations are welcome.
For more information, visit the Ramsdell’s website at www.ramsdelltheatre.org, call (231) 398-9770, or email info@ramsdelltheatre.org.