Paul Craig from
Boston Ballet to present at Ramsdell
MANISTEE — On Tuesday, July 27, Paul Craig will return to the Ramsdell to present at the free Tuesday morning lecture series Talks, Tunes and Tours.
Join Paul at 10 a.m. as he shares what it was like growing up in Manistee and his journey to becoming a principal dancer with Boston Ballet.
He’ll compare stories of becoming a professional ballet dancer to a more conventional career.
He’ll also share his view on how classical, contemporary, and modern dance are essential to keeping the traditions of dance as an art form alive.
Paul started his training with Deb Knight and Jefferson Baum at the Conservatory of Dance. He later received the Garold Gardner Scholarship to train at Virginia School of the Arts under the direction of Petrus Bosman and Tyrone Brooks. Before graduating, he was awarded the Virginia School of the Arts Merit Award and the Dean’s Award. In 2006, he trained in Boston Ballet School’s Trainee Program.
Craig Joined Boston Ballet in 2007, was promoted to Corps de ballet in 2008, and to second soloist in 2014. He was promoted to soloist during the 2015-16 season and to principal dancer in 2017.
Talks, Tunes and Tours is a part of Midweek Mornings in Manistee, a collaborative program between the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, Vogue Theatre and the Old Kirke Museum.
For more information about the free event, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org/midweekmornings.
Free dental
screenings Wednesday
On Wednesday July 28, 2021, Manistee County’s Great Start Collaborative will partner with Northwest Michigan Health Services and the Betsie Valley Community Center to bring free dental services to the families in Manistee County and surrounding areas.
This event will include free dental screenings, oral cancer screenings, education and goodie bags, along with some limited dental services provided as requested for a nominal fee based on income.
There will be two locations — the Manistee Armory from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Arcadia Pleasant Valley Community Center 2 to 4 p.m.
Both locations welcome walk-ins.
For more information, contact Lacy at (231) 655-3622 or lcrummey.wmmgsc@gmail.com.
Invasive species
eradication in Cartier Park Tuesday
Learn about invasive plants, how to get rid of them and help with their removal. AFFEW is holding a plant eradication on Tuesday, July 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Cartier Park.
The group will meet across from the dog park. Wear long pants, sleeves. Gloves and shovels are helpful.
Old Kirke Museum
to present comedy program Thursday
The Old Kirke Museum will present Brian Iler’s 45-minute comedic program, “If You Couldn’t Change a Thing, What Wouldn’t it Be?” at 10 a.m. on Thursday as part of the Old Kirke’s continuing summer series, “First Person Stories and Songs.”
Brian Cole Iler is originally from the Detroit area and now resides in the Grand Traverse Region.
He is a mostly self-taught visual art maker and writing enthusiast who creates images and stories that hopefully astound, and not confound, all viewers and listeners of the broadest range.
Iler, who is the assistant director of the Oliver Art Center in Frankfort, also acts in local readers theatre productions of plays written occasionally by him, and he aspired to be a comedian by writing a joke a day.
The Old Kirke Museum at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee. It’s open Thursday mornings for the speaker series; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month July through October; or by appointment by calling 723-2744.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com