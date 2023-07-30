Women Who Care to meet Tuesday
Women Who Care of Mason County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington.
Back to School Backpack Bonanza Wednesday
Staircase Youth Services is organizing a Back to School Backpack Bonanza from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course at Stearns Park beach in Ludington. There will be free mini golf for K-12 students who attend with a parent or guardian, balloon creations by John Marek, face-painting, temporary tattoos, and free backpacks and school supplies for the first 300 participants.
All Mason County students are welcome.
‘Superstar: The Carpenters Reimagined’ Aug. 5 at Playhouse
The Summer Theatre Festival offers three more shows with live music and theater, including this weekend with a one-night-only show of “Superstar: The Carpenters Reimagined,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
The show stars Broadway artist and producer Helen Welch, and is a celebration of the music that moved an entire generation.
It takes place at the Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Richard Carpenter, the American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who formed half of the sibling duo the Carpenters alongside his younger sister Karen, has given his blessing this new, live docu-musical “Superstar.”
This one-night production brings the Carpenters’ music back to life, live and in-person, with a full band on the historic Playhouse stage.
Tickets are $27, with $12 student rush tickets available at the box office the day of the show.
An original, fresh perspective of songs woven together with rare and fascinating backstage stories that capture the true essence of the Carpenters, the show offers a unique and enjoyable evening for music lovers of all ages.
Welch’s distinctive alto voice settles in perfectly amidst the precise, lush new arrangements of songs such as “Close to You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Top of the World,” “Superstar” and more.
Audiences all across the country rave about this nostalgic musical journey they say listeners can’t help but sing along to.
Tickets are available online now at www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org, at the box office door one hour prior to shows, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall, during business hours.
To learn more about the upcoming First Friday Michigan Music concert series, White Lake Youth Theatre’s Saturday School for the Arts or offerings at the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list on website or follow the Playhouse at White Lake on social media.
Call (231) 206-2108 for more information.