Summer worship services coming to Ludington State Park, Jellystone Campground
Sunday outdoor worship services will be offered to the public again this summer at the Ludington State Park and Jellystone Campground in Silver Lake. The services, as coordinated by Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne of ArkLight Ministries of Ludington, will be interdenominational and will include group singing, special music, children and adult messages and prayer concerns. A free-will offering will be taken to benefit the Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries, a local nonprofit organization that provides family ministry assistance to the Mason and Oceana jails, Grace Adventures Christian Camp in Silver Lake and local church camp opportunities.
Worship services scheduled at the Ludington State Park will be Sundays from June 19 through Labor Day. Services start at 10 a.m. at the amphitheater in the Park. Public parking is available but requires a state park vehicle pass.
Worship leaders will be Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne. Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231) 425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net for more information.
The Jellystone Campground Outdoor Worship in Silver Lake is located at 8239 W. Hazel Road, Mears, and is in its 33rd season. All Sunday services from June 26 through Sept. 4 start at 10 a.m. at the pavilion located behind the campground office. Worship leaders are Chaplain Terry and Deb Montambo. Contact them at (231) 740-1651 or terrymontambo@gmail.com for more information.
For both worship services, the public is invited as well as campers and dress code is casual.
Evergreen Covenant Church garage, plant, bake sale June 25
Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch, is preparing for a Church Garage, Plant and Bake Sale on Saturday, June 25. The sale will only be one day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is your opportunity to do some sale shopping and help support local charities. Evergreen Women’s Group is sponsoring this event as its Summer Fundraiser.
Deadline extended for Manistee National Forest Festival events
The Manistee National Forest Festival is less than one month away and organizations hosting events during the June 30-July 4 should send their information to www.manisteeforestfestival.com/register-manistee-national-forest-festival-manistee-michigan by the extended deadline of Thursday, June 9 to be included in the digital brochure. Events submitted after June 9 will only be posted on the website’s event schedule.
The Independence Day Parade will be held on Monday, July 4, sponsored by Edward Jones — Jeff Reau and The Spicer Group.
The parade will start on Division and River streets and will finish at the Armory Youth Project parking lot.
The deadline to register is Monday, June 20. Any submissions after June 20 will not be accepted. No entries will be allowed on the day of the parade. Visit www.manisteeforestfestival.com to submit an entry form.
Council on Aging to meet June 16
The Council on Aging will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR meets June 18
The Michigan Dunes chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at noon on Saturday, June 18 at Mears Methodist Church, 1990 N. 56th Ave., Mears. The hostess will be Shannon Larson. There will be a catered lunch for $7, and the program will feature Michigan DAR State Regent Kelly VanWormer discussing plans and programs as well as funding for state regent projects.
RSVP by contacting Shannon Larson.
Beach sweep set for June 15
Join A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June to help keep our beach clean and enjoy the sunset during a beach sweep event at Stearns Park. Participants will meet at the south concession stand and sweep between the piers and into the dunes. Gloves and bags will be provided.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Card-making craft June 17 at Ludington Senior Center
On Friday, June 17, beginning at 1 p.m., Sharon Tushek will again be leading a class on card-making at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St. Four different summer-themed cards will be created. All supplies needed will be furnished, including the envelopes. The cost for this fun event is $6. Call the center at (231) 845-6841 to register.