Dig-it Summer Series starts Tuesday
AFFEW, MSU Extension and the Lakeshore Food Club are partnering to offer the Dig-it Summer Series, a youth gardening program for kids age 8 to 10.
The program starts Tuesday at You Dig It Community Garden behind Ludington United Methodist Church. It will continue every other Tuesday until Aug. 17. Space is limited to 15 spots per class.
To sign up, contact the MSU Extension office at (231) 845-3361.
DAR to meet June 19
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the NSDAR will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Mears Methodist Church, 1990 N. 56th Ave, Mears. The program will be Love Inc., the host will be Nancy Rakosky, and the donation fund will be schools.
For more information, contact Susan Thomas at (231) 881-9638.
Apple & BBQ Festival to return to Silver Lake Sand Dunes Sept. 10-11
The Apple & BBQ Festival will make a comeback in September after a forced cancelation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Located at the Golden Township Park at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes on Silver Lake Road, this two-day festival will take place outdoors on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 with live entertainment, events and delicious food.
The festival will observe health and safety protocols to make sure people feel comfortable. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the festival.
Guests, volunteers and vendors are encouraged to wash and sanitize their hands frequently. Masks will not be required but are welcomed.
Families and festival-goers can expect an expanded arts and crafts fair and an increased number of food vendors. Other popular features returning are the Classic auto and buggy show, kids activities, apple pie contest, the Apple-a-Day 5K, live entertainment, an amateur BBQ contest, a beer tent and more.
Information about the KCBS Professional & Amateur BBQ Cooking Contest is still being worked out. Information about those events will come soon.
Proceeds from the festival benefit organizations and programs that serve the Silver Lake Sand Dunes area. The festival gives back to various community events such as Silver Lake Fireworks, beautification projects including the flags and flowers at the Silver Lake roundabout, and projects that further the growth of the Golden Township Park at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.
To attend, volunteer, sponsor, or to be a vendor at the event, call (231) 873-2247 or visit www.applebbqfestival.com.
Roadwork on Rasmussen Road continues today
Residents on Rasmussen Road from Jebavy Drive east 0.45 miles will have very limited access to their driveways due to continued road work today.
Addresses from 5255 through 5563 will have concrete curb and gutter across their driveways. Contractors will be pouring curb and gutter on the north side of the road after doing the south side on Friday.
The concrete needs to cure a day or two before residents will be able to drive over it with a vehicle.
The contractor will be placing gravel over the new curb at the driveways within two days for access in and out of driveways. Those who are not able to get out of their driveway between Friday and Tuesday can call Ludington Mass Transit Authority at 845-6218 and they will give to a ride within the LMTA service area at no charge. An alternate phone number for LMT is 845-1231 then press 1 after prompted by automated message.
AFFEW to hold sunset beach sweep Wednesday
AFFEW is holding a sunset beach sweep from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Stearns Park beach. The group will meet at the south concession stand. Gloves and bags will be provided.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
‘Tough Stuff’ group to resume meetings Wednesday
Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff groups will resume meeting in June at the home of Michael and Pamela Blair. Issues such as immigration, voter rights, racism, climate change and more will be explored in an atmosphere of openness and respect for every point of view. Deeper understanding and maybe even common ground is possible in candid discussions of these difficult issues.
The first topic is jobs in the fossil fuel and clean-energy fields.
Pamela Blair and Barry Matthews will facilitate the groups. The public is welcome to attend the jobs discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at 5656 W. Jagger Road in Hamlin Township. The meeting will take place outdoors with coffee, lemonade and cookies served. Bring a lawn chair.
LACA Summer Concert Series return June 23
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts announced that it will resume its free LACA Summer Concert Series Wednesdays at Waterfront Park.
The concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. The 11-week series debuts Wednesday, June 23 with a performance by Wendell Harrison. Concerts will continue every week until Sept. 1.
This free, family friendly concert series features world class jazz, blues, pop, rock and R&B music from internationally acclaimed touring artists.
The LACA Summer Concert series is funded in part by the Community Foundation for Mason County and Synergy Media Inc.
While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, LACA does spend money to host the series, and donations to held the organization continue to do so are appreciated.
LACA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Community members and area businesses interested in supporting the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431. Prospective donors can also call LACA at (231) 845-2787.
Deadlines approaching for health occupations programs at WSCC
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s health occupations programs have two application deadlines quickly approaching.
The deadline to apply for the computed tomography (CT) and electroencephalogram (EEG) and neurodiagnostic programs is July 1. Applications are to be completed online for both programs and can be found at www.westshore.edu/academics/degree-programs/nursing-allied-health.
The CT program prepares students to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT-CT) exam. A CT scan is a detailed X-ray that produces cross sectional images of the body’s internal structures that aids in the diagnosis of medical conditions. A CT technician operates CT equipment, administers contrast agents as ordered, and positions the patient so precise images are captured.
An individual must be certified in radiography, radiation therapy, sonography or nuclear medicine to be eligible to apply for the CT program.
The EEG/neurodiagnostic program prepares students to sit for the American Board of Registration of Electroencephalographic and Evoked Potential Technologists (ABRET) exam. EEG identifies electrical activity in the brain that aids in the diagnosis and treatment of headaches, seizures, strokes and comas. An EEG technician places electrodes to cranial surfaces and records an electroencephalogram.
For more information or, contact Shelley Boes, director of nursing and allied health, at rboes@westshore.edu.
Pentwater Garden Club plant sale is June 19
The Garden Club of Pentwater will be having a plant sale on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Water Tower Park in downtown Pentwater. The club will have a variety of perennials, and flower pots from local artist Karen Antrim will also be sold.