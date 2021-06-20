Chapman Legacy Outing to honor beloved local ‘Pizza Guy’
The Rick Chapman Legacy Golf Outing, which is sponsored in part by Safe Harbor Credit Union, takes place Aug. 14 at Hemlock Golf Club to honor the life of Chuck Wagon Pizza owner Rick Chapman, who died July 19, 2020.
Proceeds will fund scholarships and grants for young entrepreneurs looking to start or purchase a business here in Mason County.
Four-player teams will compete starting with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Play will be followed by an on-site luncheon with live music, prizes, raffles and fun celebrating Chapman’s memory.
Registration, as well as sponsorship and donation information, is online at https://tinyurl.com/6h3ujpvr.
“Rick was a great friend, a great father and husband, but under all that he was also a great businessman for the Ludington community,” said Ben Harmon, one of the outing’s organizers and a lifelong friend of Chapman’s.
Chapman bought Chuck Wagon from the Donovan family in 1983 at just 20 years of age. Decades of hard work and focus saw him nurture the Lakeshore Drive eatery into a treasured institution, beloved locally and by an ever-growing fan base of visitors from across the country.
June 2020 marked Chapman’s 37th anniversary as Ludington’s beloved “Pizza Guy” — a title he bore with pride and maintained at the highest level, earning Chuck Wagon a fiercely devoted clientele. The restaurant became a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.
“Rick was also extremely generous,” Harmon said, “and we know he’d love the idea of celebrating his memory by helping another generation of ambitious young entrepreneurs.
“We’d love to see this become an annual event that can keep contributing to Ludington’s business community. Rick truly loved this town.”
Poet to host reading, discussion at Waterfront Park June 28
Poet Moheb Soliman will visit Waterfront Park at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, to discuss his book, “HOMES,” which explores themes of nature, modernity, identity and belonging through the Great Lakes region.
Before sharing work from the book, he will be joined by co-hosts Julia Chambers of AFFEW, and Nicole Birkett and Barry Matthews of Ludington Writers for a discussion of their overlapping perspectives and backgrounds regarding relationships to place, water and environment issues, the Great Lakes region as a whole and Ludington’s special corner of it.
The event is free. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. Soliman is an interdisciplinary poet from Egypt and the Midwest who has presented work at diverse art and public spaces in the U.S. and Canada.
“HOMES” is his first book of poems. It’s part contemporary nature poetry, part immigrant travelogue. Visit www.mohebsoliman.info for more information.
Matching grant
challenge benefits children’s farm
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm has been given a matching grant challenge from an anonymous donor.
The donor will match the donations that the children’s farm receives until Sept. 18, for up to a total of $2,000.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is a 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization that has been operating for more than 25 years, providing touch therapy and recreation free of charge to people with disabilities.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm serves, on a normal year, more than 1,000 people with special needs, and depends on donations to provide all programs and animal maintenance. Donations Your donation is greatly needed and all money goes toward the special needs programs.
To contribute, make check donations out to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm. On the memo line, write “matching grant.” Mail to 5487 N. Tuttle Road, Free Soil.
All donations will receive a receipt.
For more information, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net, call (231) 462-3732. or visit the farm’s website, www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
LACA Summer Concert Series return Wednesday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will resume its free LACA Summer Concert Series with a performance by Wendell Harrison from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Waterfront Park.
Concerts will continue every week until Sept. 1.