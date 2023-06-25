Ludington Senior Center planning trip to Philadelphia
The Ludington Senior Center is planning a trip to Lancaster and Philadelphia, November 13-18. The six-day trip on a motorcoach will feature “Miracle of Christmas” show at the Sight and Sound Theater with live animals, an Amish experience at the Amish Country Homestead and show at the Amish Experience Theater, “The First Noel” show at the American Music Theatre, a guided tour of Philadelphia, a guided tour of Lancaster, and a visit to the Kitchen Kettle Village marketplace.
The total cost is $725 per person, double occupancy, with $75 deposit to hold a place on the tour. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or stop by the senior center at 308 S. Rowe St.
Museum day trip Aug. 16
The Ludington Senior Center is planning a one-day trip to the area’s three museums on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The trip starts at the senior center at 9:30 a.m. Participants will get on an LMTA bus to ride out to Historic White Pine Village. After a visit there, they will ride by bus to the Mason County Research Center for lunch and a behind-the-scenes tour with James Jensen, president of the Mason County Historical Society.
Afterward, the bus will take the group to the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum and then back to the senior center. The enjoyable day with admissions, lunch, and transportation will be $65. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
First summer beach bonfire set for Thursday
The first monthly Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire of the summer will take place from 8-10 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at Stearns Park beach.
RetroVibe will provide live music during the bonfire.
The event is free and open to the public. It features live music, a bonfire and a beautiful sunset over Lake Michigan. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Other summer bonfire dates are July 27, with a performance from Steely, and Aug. 31, with music by Coconut Radio.
For more information, visit pureludington.com/sunset-bonfire.