Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm announces matching grant challenge
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, a 501©3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization, has been given a matching grant challenge from an anonymous donor.
The donor will match the donations that the farm receives through Sept. 17, 2022 for up to a total of $2,000. For example, donations of $75.00 the challenger will be matched to total $150.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is a 501©3 tax exempt non-profit organization for more than 25 years, providing touch therapy and recreation free of charge to people with disabilities. The website is www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm serves, on a normal year, more than 1,000 people with special needs and relies on donations to provide all programs and animal maintenance.
Donation is greatly needed and all money goes toward the special needs programs.
Donations can be made out to Circle Rocking S Children’ Farm, with “matching grant” written in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
All donors will receive a receipt.
For more information, email cirelerockingsfarm@att.net or call (231) 462-3732.
The farm has not been able to do its normal fundraising for the past two years due to COVID-19 and program funds are low, according to owner Nancy Supran.
Custer VFW Family Car Show set for Aug. 27
The Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096 will host its Family Fun Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. There will be a registration period from 9 to 11 a.m.
The car show will feature an awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m., with honors for best engine, best paint, best interior, people’s choice and best of show. A cruise will start at 3 p.m.
Pre-registration available until Aug. 12 for vendors and until Aug. 21 for cars. Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Custer VFW, 2022 State St., or mailed to Nannette Fiers, 1648 Larson Road, Custer, MI 49405. The fee is $25. Checks should be made payable to Custer VFW Gold Post Auxiliary.
For more information or to find out about sponsorship, contact Chris Taylor at (863) 273-2216.
Invasive species field day on July 7
There will be an invasive species field day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at Cartier Park, 1254 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington. Participants will meet at the Bark Park parking lot by Lincoln Lake.
Participants will learn about invasive species, their effects, and how to control them.
Specific topics will include understanding the difference between non-native invasive species and native species, why and how non-native invasive species cause ecological harm, identification and impacts of invasive species at Cartier Park, common tools and treatment methods used to treat invasive species, and assessing the need for follow-up restoration.
Featured speakers will include Josh Shields, forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts; Bri Jasinski, hemlock woolly adelgid project manager with the conservation district; Vicki Sawicki, program coordinator of North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area; Carolyn Henne, botanist with the U.S. Forest Service; and Cheryl Nelson, forest health response team forester with Michigan DNR.
There is no cost for attending the workshop, but donations will be accepted. Lunch will be provided. Register no later than July 1 as space will be limited.
Three continuing education credits will be available for Certified Pesticide Applicators, in Commercial Core, Forestry, Ornamental, or Right-of-Way.
To register, contact the Mason-Lake Conservation District at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or email Executive Director Dani McGarry at dani.mcgarry@macd.org.