Beach bonfire to take place Thursday night
The Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its first sunset beach bonfire for Thursday.
The initial beach bonfire was scheduled for Thursday, June 24, but weather changed those plans. The chamber decided to reschedule the event for 8 to 10 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Stearns Park Beach.
Old Kirke hosting first program of series Thursday
The Old Kirke Museum will present the first program in its 2021 “First Person Stories and Songs” series when Mark Herberger, talks about “LEGO- Playing Well in Manistee” at 10 a.m. on July 1 in the oldest Danish Lutheran church building in the U.S at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee
Herberger has been building with the great Danish building bricks for nearly half a century and has an extensive LEGO collection, some of which will be on display as part of “ Leg GOdt, Play Well” in the exhibit space on the lower level of the museum.
Herberger is a native of the Cleveland area where he grew up on the shores of Lake Erie. To this day he maintains a fondness for the culture and sports of the area. He received his bachelor’s degree in forest resource management from Ohio State University. In addition, he received a master’s degree in forest fire ecology from the University of Massachusetts. Herberger has worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Priest Lake, Idaho, and Jacob Lake and Tuscan, Arizona. He has been employed by the Huron-Manistee National Forests as a planner for 18 years.
In addition to the Thursday morning programs in July and August, the museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month July through October and by appointment by calling 231-723-2744. For more information email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Oceana County
Northwest Michigan Health Services is continuing to work to vaccinate people who live in rural areas of western Michigan this week.
A clinic will be hosted from 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Northwest Michigan Health Services in Shelby, and then it will be at Walkerville Public Schools from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., also on Wednesday.
On Friday, the organization will have a clinic at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services building in Hart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mason County Dems to meet Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will be having its next meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.
For more information, call Chair Ed Miller at 757-3729.