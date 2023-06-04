Pollinators habitat workshop June 24
There will be a pollinators habitat workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at 5610 Poplar St. in Fountain. The workshop will be hosted by the Mason-Lake Conservation District, and will explore how native wildflowers and grasses can be used to improve farming operations.
Information will be provided about programs that pay individuals to plant native plants. The workshop will be good for one Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Phase 1 credit.
RSVP by June 16 by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 112, or by emailing seth.hopkins@macd.org.
Alzheimer’s series continues
The third part of four in the educational series, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter, will take place from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. This free session deals with facing difficult dementia conversations including driving, doctor visits, legal and financial planning. The regular monthly support group will meet afterward. Participants may choose to attend some or all sessions. To register, call 800-272-3900 or email helplinegmc@alz.org.
PoWeR! Book Bags workshop Wednesday
The quilters who meet at the Ludington Senior Center on Wednesdays dedicate the first Wednesday of each month to sewing PoWeR! Book Bags.
The next session will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Participants need not attend the entire session.
Fabrics and general supplies are provided and a loaner sewing machine can be made available. Pre-cut kits are available for those willing to sew bags at home.
The PoWeR! Book Bags program is a language and literacy program designed to build skills and relationships to promote children’s success in school and their future. The program partners with local agencies and the schools to reach children and their families with literacy materials and books. For more information about PoWeR! Book Bags, visit www.powerbookbags.org To learn more, or to reserve a machine, call Norma at 757-2315.
Field day June 10
in Free Soil
A field day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the the 80-acre parcel owned by Adam Wais, 1705 E. Koenig Road, Free Soil.
During this field day attendees will learn about different factors to consider when making management decisions on forested or non-forested property. These topics will be discussed as part of a field tour highlighting the parcel owned by Wais, the 2021 Lower Peninsula Michigan Tree Farmer of the Year and 2022 Mason-Lake Conservation District Outstanding Conservationist.
Wais and Josh Shields, Forestry Assistance Program forester and wildlife biologist with the conservation districts, will discuss:
• The history of the 80-acre parcel;
• Benefits of habitat management, management plans, and working with private sector and public sector professionals; programs such as the Qualified Forest Program, Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, Natural Resources Conservation Service and more;
• Commercial and non-commercial habitat management practices implemented on the parcel, including management of red pine plantations and mixed deciduous forest;
• Management of non-native invasive species on the parcel, such as the non-native, invasive shrub autumn olive; and
• Non-forested habitat management and restoration, including the planting of trees and shrubs and native wildflowers and grasses.
The field tour will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch and a question-and-answer session from noon to 1 p.m.
Attendees are asked to park along Koenig Road.
The field day event has been approved for three Category 1 Society of American Foresters continuing education credits.
There is no cost to attend the field day and lunch will be provided. Space is limited, so register by June 2 by calling (231) 889-9666 or by emailing Shields at joshua.shields@macd.org.