LACA seeks artists for ‘Celebrating Ludington State Park’ exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is in search of artists to submit artwork for its August 2022 exhibition “Celebrating the Ludington State Park.”
Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to apply. This exhibit is open to all types of medium — photography, drawing, mixed media, painting and sculpture. Artwork will be accepted through July 29. The cost is $5 per entry, with a limit of three entries per artist. Half of the proceeds from artwork sales will be shared between the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and the Friends of the Ludington State Park.
For more information email info@ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
Mason County GOP executive committee meets June 9
The regular meeting of the executive committee of the Mason County Republicans is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. The public is welcome to attend.
Hamlin Township clean-up day set for June 18
Hamlin Township’s clean-up day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18. Vouchers can be secured at 3775 N. Jebavy Drive. Hamlin Township Hall. Participating residents should be prepared to unload their own items.
Women Who Care of Oceana County to celebrate 10 years Tuesday
Having contributed nearly $600,000 to area nonprofits over the past 10 years, the Women Who Care of Oceana County will celebrate their collective generosity when they hold their next quarterly meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Sands Golf Course, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears.
The group first met in June of 2012 with 53 members, but quickly tripled in number. Membership is open to any woman who pledges to make a $100 personal contribution four times a year to a different Oceana-based, 501c3 organization. One-hour meetings are held in March, June, September and December at a different venue each month.
Members learn about three deserving nonprofit organizations that serve Oceana County. They then vote to choose one that everyone will support, including those who couldn’t attend the meeting. Dinner and hospitality follows for those who can stay.
To join, or if you’re interested in coming to the meeting as a guest, contact Amy LaBarge at either (313) 268-2086, or womenwhocareoc@gmail.com.