Friends of Pentwater-Hart Trail to host luncheon, ride June 26
Tacos for Trail Luncheon and Family-Friendly Ride, Run or Walk, Saturday, June 26 in Pentwater
On Saturday, June 26 the Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail will hold a Tacos for the Trail, fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Pentwater’s Village Green. With Support from the Starting Block in Hart, tacos will be available for a minimum suggested donation of $10.
The event is made possible by Spectrum Health, Platinum Event Sponsors Shelby State Bank and the Pentwater Service Club and with support from Trailhead Bike Shop of Ludington.
The guided, short bicycle ride — or run or walk — will depart from Second Street on the North side of the Village Green at noon and will wind through the Village. This short ride is open to all ages and abilities for a minimum $10 individual donation or minimum $20 donation per family. Participants are asked to sign up to do the route at 11:30 a.m. Between noon and 3 p.m.
Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington will twice present a free bike maintenance workshop.
Social distancing and masks will be required of those attending until they are seated to eat. Family groups may dine together and tables will be available.
All proceeds from the event go toward future maintenance of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. The proposed 10-foot-wide trail would be constructed in the right-of-way along Wayne Road to Harrison Street, Harrison east to 72nd Avenue and 72nd to Tyler, where the safe route to school section begins. Then it would connect with the Hart-Montague Rail Trail on Water Street.
The effort to create a trail from Pentwater to Hart, to connect with the rail trail, began in 2015 and in 2020, the committee formally became a 501c3 nonprofit organization called the Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. The goal of the organization is to raise $4.2 million, mainly through state and federal grants. Private donations are also needed. Volunteer members currently work on the creation of the trail and in the future will work to maintain the trail to the safety standards of the appropriate government agencies. Funds raised in excess of the goal shall be placed in a reserve fund and shall be used solely for trail maintenance.
Find Friends of Pentwater-Hart Trail membership information at www.pentwaterharttrail.com.
LHS class of 1971 reunion set for July 1
The Ludington High School class of 1971 will hold a reunion from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at Sutton’s Landing. The event will have a “tailgate atmosphere.” Bring your own beverage and a dish or a snack. For more information, call Sue at (231) 425-3877.
Mason County GOP now meeting at airport
The Mason County Republicans have changed their meeting location to the Mason County Airport at 5300 U.S. 10 in Ludington. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
June crEATivity Art Kits now available
Create your own bendy-wire human figure, inspired by the work of artist and sculpture Alberto Giacometti with this month’s free crEATivity Art Kits.
The kits are available at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville; and the Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
Giacometti was one of the most important sculptors of the 20th century. His work was particularly influenced by artistic styles such as Cubism and Surrealism. This month’s art kits will feature information about Giacometti, along with instructions to help people create their own human figure sculpture. The kits also include 4 feet of wire, three sheets of aluminum foil, scissors and an Indian Summer applesauce snack and spoon.
Through a partnership with the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library, LACA will distribute 200 art kits each month to community members who would benefit from expressing themselves through art. Art kits will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning the first Friday of each month. Each kit includes simple step-by-step instructions, all of the materials needed to complete the project, information about the artist or art movement that inspired the project and a healthy snack.
For more information, contact Andrew Skinner, LACA executive director, at (231) 845-2787 or via email at director@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Second round of Stratford on the Avenue auditions announced
The Stage Left Theatre Company is holding a second round of auditions for the fifth annual Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, on Sunday, June 13 and Monday, June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Park on the corner of Ludington Avenue and Lewis Street.
In case of inclement weather on either day, the in-person auditions will be canceled and participants will be given instructions on how to submit a video audition. Seasoned and new actors as young as age 15 are encouraged to audition as Stage Left loves to work with actors of all skill levels.
Those wishing to audition are asked to arrive at the starting time and plan to stay for the duration of the auditions. Masks and social distancing are required and blocking will be done with social distancing, as well.
The festival is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8 at Rotary Park.
The Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m., with the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. This year’s main stage play is “Twelfth Night,” with a comedic adaptation of “Julius Caesar” as the opener.
For more information, email stagelefttheatreco@gmail.com or call Kara at (231) 818-8368.
Ludington AAUW to meet at Copeyon Park today
The Ludington Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 6 p.m. today at Copeyon Park, rain or shine. Bring dinner, beverages and a comfortable chair. Remember to bring jigsaw puzzles to exchange with other members.