Fin & Feather Club to host basic pistol class April 1
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a Basic Pistol Class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. Participants must register by contacting Jim at (231) 907-8330. The class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
Manistee Area Tea Party to host NRA speaker March 16
On Thursday, March 16 the Manistee Area Tea Party will hear a presentation from local NRA representative Greg Berg on state and federal issues surrounding the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. His presentation will touch on current legislation regarding gun control and related topics.
The meeting will be held in the banquet room of the Bungalow Inn, on U.S. 31 at the south end of Manistee. There will be a social hour and optional dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. The presentation will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A period. The presentation will conclude about 8 p.m.
Manistee Area Tea Party meetings are free and open to the public.
For more information, find the Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.
Matter of Balance class starts March 28
Any older adults who are concerned about falling or are interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength are invited to attend A Matter of Balance at the Ludington Senior Center. The four-week class begins March 28 and will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 20. This award-winning program, designed to manage falls and increase strength and activity levels, is in collaboration with the Area Agency on Aging.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or to register.